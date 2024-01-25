Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire and cosmetics queen, manages a tough but dazzling daily routine. Her days are filled with business meetings, social media activity, and Kylie Cosmetics-related creative efforts. Kylie Jenner may be the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, but she ranks second only to Kim Kardashian in terms of financial success.

The young entrepreneur and founder of Kylie Cosmetics was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019. She has previously invested in several properties and investments in real estate. According to real estate websites, she is now selling her $55 million LA mansion, which she paid $36.5 million for in April 2020.

Gala Ashe built the mansion, which spans over 15,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms on 0.83 acres of ground. The opulent resort-style estate just off Sunset Boulevard is located on one of the greatest streets in Los Angeles' Platinum Triangle, which includes Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air.

Kylie has since started working on a new property that sits between her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Khloe Kardashian's Hidden Hills residences. According to aerial images, the house is well underway after being postponed due to the pandemic.

The new advertisement comes as Kylie, has made significant progress in her relationship with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. The Wonka actress and Kylie Cosmetics founder have been dating since January 2023, but have chosen to keep their relationship private. In December, sources stated that Timothee had begun "quietly moving things" into her mega-mansion.

