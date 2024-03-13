Powerball Jackpot soars to USD 559 million amidst drought of winning tickets since New Year's day; DEETS here

Since the beginning of the year, the Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an eye-watering $559 million. This incredible sum comes after a long drought of winning tickets since New Year's Day.

  Powerball jackpot reaches a staggering USD 559 million amid a prolonged absence of winners
  Powerball are available in 45 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands

After three months without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an impressive USD 559 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with the overall odds of winning any prize being 1 in 24.9 as per PEOPLE. With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, one lucky person may find their own pot of gold on Wednesday evening. 

Options for the winner 

If someone wins the massive USD 559 million prize, they will have two options, according to the official Powerball website. They can choose between a lump-sum payment of USD 273.3 million or the "annuity option." This option entails receiving a single immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% per year. 

Recent developments 

During Monday's drawing, no one won the elusive jackpot. However, there was still some luck in the air, as one fortunate individual in Virginia matched all five white balls, winning USD 1 million. The winning numbers on Monday were 1, 3, 7, 16, 66, and the red Powerball 5, with a Power Play of 5X.  


Additionally, players in Indiana, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Michigan increased their Match 4 + PB winnings from USD 50,000 to USD 250,000 by adding the Power Play feature to their ticket for an additional USD 1 per play. More than 709,000 tickets won cash prizes during Monday's jackpot. 

On New Year's Day, the last jackpot winner took home a whopping USD 842.4 million. Since then, there have been 30 drawings without a winner, resulting in the current impressive sum of USD 559 million up for grabs. 

Availability and drawing details 

Tickets for the Powerball are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands for USD 2 per play. The Powerball drawings are broadcast live on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. If you are unable to watch live, the drawings can be streamed on Powerball.com. 

With the jackpot increasing, excitement grows as players across the country try their luck in the hopes of winning a life-changing prize. Will Wednesday night be the night when someone's fortunes change forever? Only time will tell as Powerball fever spreads across the country. 

Know more about Powerball jackpot:

What is the current jackpot amount for Powerball?
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an impressive USD 559 million.
How often are Powerball drawings held?
Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
