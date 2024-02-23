Ever since the release of the Vision Pro, it was inevitable that brave early adopters would use the headset in everyday situations. However, the San Diego Police Department cautioned on Instagram that mixed reality might not be appropriate in every situation.

San Diego Police Department cautions people about Apple Vision Pro

In response to a viral video that showed a guy crossing the street while wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset, San Diego police are encouraging the public to "cross streets the old-fashioned way" out of caution.



San Diego Police Department wrote, "While we’re all for exploring new dimensions and technology, let’s remember the importance of pedestrian safety. Keep those virtual experiences on the sidewalk, folks, and let’s cross streets the old-fashioned way — with our eyes wide open to the real world, unobstructed and without distractions!”

In the video, a man with green shorts and a white puffer coat makes gestures with his augmented reality goggles on. He crosses the street at a green light after walking past San Diego police officers who seem to be arresting someone at the intersection's corner.

The video appears to at least show the man looking both ways before crossing. Users of the Apple Vision Pro can see through objects in the real world and have aspects of augmented reality placed onto their field of vision.

The San Diego Police Department reshared the video of the distracted pedestrian on Instagram. The incident, according to the agency, had them pausing in bewilderment.”

About Apple Vision Pro

On February 2, Apple, the tech giant known for its cutting-edge goods, revealed the eagerly awaited Apple Vision Pro, signaling a major advancement in consumer electronics. With more than 600 games and apps created especially for the Apple Pro Vision, this $3,499 mixed-reality headset promises a strong and distinctive experience.

Advertisement

Videos of users using the Apple Vision Pro in public places have gone viral since its release, drawing interest from internet users all around the world. People are showing the versatility of this state-of-the-art gadget by doing everything from driving a car to seeing the city. As the headgear gets ingrained in daily life, the streets are ablaze with joy and amazement.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Shares Continues To Soar; Up More Than 12% Following AI-Driven Earnings Beat