Princess Kate Middleton, who usually attends the St. Patrick's Day parade as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, will not be present this year. She is taking her time to recover from surgery as reported by PEOPLE.

Prince William, like her, will not be attending. Regardless of their absence, the soldiers intend to honor and remember Princess Kate during the parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.

Warm regards amid recovery

The Irish Guards soldiers, who always celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Princess Kate, wish her well as she recovers. They intend to give her three cheers at the end of their parade in order to show their support. This shows how close they are to their royal Colonel and the unique bond they share.

Because Princess Kate will not be present, Lady Ghika, the wife of Regimental Lieutenant Colonel Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, will take over the task of handing out shamrocks to the guard.

Even though it is usually reserved for royalty, this shows how the Irish Guards work together. Lady Ghika will ensure that the tradition continues by presenting shamrocks to officers and warrant officers during the ceremony.

According to a statement from Commanding Officer James Aldridge, "St. Patrick's Day is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the friendships that are so fundamental to our Regimental ethos and identity."

Regal support

As Princess Kate recovers, the Irish Guards look forward to upcoming events such as the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June. However, there is some uncertainty because both Princess Kate and King Charles have health issues. People expect Princess Kate to resume her public duties after Easter, showing her dedication as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

"I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do - this is a responsibility I do not take lightly," Princess Kate said in a speech at last year's parade.

Even though Princess Kate Middleton was unable to attend the St. Patrick's Day parade, the Irish Guards remain fully behind her. They greatly admire and support their royal Colonel, especially as she strives to improve. This shows how strong the link is between the British monarchy and its military traditions.

