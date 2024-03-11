'That’s manslaughter': Internet baffled as video of fights near Hazelwood East High School that left one critically injured goes viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a violent altercation near Hazelwood East High School.

A disturbing video showing a series of fights near Hazelwood East High School has sparked widespread concern and discussion online. The incident, which occurred on Friday, left one person critically injured, prompting authorities to make an arrest in connection with the assault as per FOX News.

Here are some of the reactions to the video as one user writes, “That’s manslaughter.”

Fights near Hazelwood East High School

The St. Louis County Police Department responded to reports of a fight near Hazelwood East High School, and discovered a juvenile female with a severe head injury.

The victim, whose identity is unknown, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. The altercation occurred at an intersection near the school, raising concerns about student and community safety.

After the altercation, a 15-year-old female suspect was arrested on assault charges on Saturday. The suspect's identity has not been revealed due to her age, and she is currently being held in the St. Louis County Family Court pending further investigation.

The incident's video footage shows a disturbing scene in which one girl violently assaults another girl, eventually slamming her head into the pavement.

Community response

The Hazelwood School District responded strongly to the incident, issuing a statement expressing condolences to everyone involved. The district is taking collective action to address bullying and violence in the community. They provided additional emotional support to those in need via their support and crisis teams.

"It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt," said the Hazelwood School District. "Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children."

Calls for unity and support

As the video of the altercation spreads online, calls for unity and support for the families involved have surfaced. The incident has sparked discussions about the importance of addressing underlying issues such as bullying and violence among young people.

Authorities have yet to reveal additional information about the altercation, such as the exact location of the fight in relation to the high school, the number of people involved, or whether any students from the school were involved.

