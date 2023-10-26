What happened with PeachJars? Twitch streamer left stunned after strange live stream incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

At some point in their careers, Twitch streamers and content creators frequently have to deal with stalkers, which is unfortunate. In these situations, parasocial ties can form between certain fans and the streamer or creator in question because they think they know them personally.

In the past, celebrities such as Sweet Anita, BrookeAB, and even Amouranth have shared their terrifying encounters with stalkers. One such man even flew from Estonia to Amouranth's house with the intention of breaking in.

The most recent Twitch streamer to talk about her encounter with a stalker is PeachJars, who was completely taken aback by the message she received on YouTube.

PeachJars' shares audio clip of her stalker

Popular OnlyFans and Twitch streamer PeachJars faced a stalker approximately two years ago. He has resurfaced and made contact with her again. The streamer chose to play a YouTube video he had recently created about her for her audience to hear during a broadcast on October 25.

In the audio, the stalker is heard saying, "Anyone that stands in my way will be crushed. He will either be killed, destroyed, or [indiscernible] to death. You can go ahead and stop me. But, you better hope I don’t have anything to shove up your *** and make it go boom.”

Though PeachJars and her chat struggled to contain their laughter, many commenters urged caution, especially considering the apparent threat the stalker seemed to make at the end of the message.

PeachJars claims she has no harm from the stalker

PeachJars, on the other hand, claims that the guy presents “no threat to me whatsoever” and appears unfazed by the experience. PeachJars claims that her stalker used to make movies about her on YouTube and threatened to "shoot her" if they went to the city where she lived.

The streamer claims that when she banned him from her Discord after he threatened to "murder" her, he began posting "manifestos" on his channel "daily." She was able to identify him, though, after he posted a video while dressed in a Domino's costume and was fired as a result. She adds that after speaking with his parents, he stopped creating videos about her for two years, until his most recent return.

