Remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door restores trans identity of beloved character

Nintendo's remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch has delighted fans with its faithful restoration of Vivian's trans identity, which differs significantly from the original English localization as per IGN.

Vivian's journey from villain to hero

Vivian begins her journey through The Thousand-Year Door as one of the game's antagonists. Vivian's first mission, alongside her sisters Marilyn and Beldam, is to thwart Mario's plans.

However, due to Beldam's relentless bullying, Vivian eventually leaves her sisters and joins Mario's party. This transformation from foe to ally has always been an important event in the game, and the remake enhances it by accurately reflecting Vivian's true identity.

Restoring Vivian's trans identity

In the original 2004 Japanese version, Vivian was portrayed as a transgender woman. This important aspect of her character was overlooked in the English translation, where Beldam's taunts focused on calling Vivian ugly rather than misgendering her.

The new remake corrects this oversight. In Twilight Town, Chapter 4, Vivian reveals her true identity to Mario. "Truth is, it took me a while to realize I was their sister... not their brother," she continues. "Now their usual bullying feels heavier." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Affirming Vivian's gender

The remake is far more accepting of Vivian's gender than the original English version. In the Japanese version, Beldam, Goombella's tattle, and her in-game character description frequently misgender Vivian. This time, Beldam's remarks are toned down, and other characters and texts consistently refer to Vivian as a woman.

Advertisement

Goombella's tattle now refers to Vivian as "The youngest of the Three Shadows. She's so cute, she's able to infatuate anyone," while her character bio reads, "Vivian was one of the Three Shadows but has now chosen to leave her two sisters behind."

A welcome change for fans

Fans have long regarded Vivian as one of the most memorable characters in The Thousand-Year Door, and the English version's restoration of her trans identity has received widespread acclaim. The more sensitive and accurate portrayal not only adheres to the original Japanese narrative but also reflects societal progress in recognizing and respecting transgender identities.

The remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has gotten rave reviews. Critics have praised the game for faithfully recreating the beloved classic, with enhancements that introduce it to a new generation of players while retaining the original's charm and depth.

According to a review, "There’s a reason The Thousand-Year Door has been considered one of the greatest Nintendo games for the last 20 years, and this brilliant remake ensures it will maintain that reputation for at least a thousand more."

ALSO READ: Baby's excitement to stay in Four Seasons Orlando goes viral; TikTokers react to with ‘fully conscious baby’ memes