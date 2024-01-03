Who is Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with Our Girl actress

One of the most popular celebrity couples in Hollywood, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't always have an easy path in their relationship. She has had to endure being apart from Mark while also brushing off harsh questions over their marital status.

Michelle, a former Coronation Street star who will soon appear on the Netflix series Fool Me Once, was going to marry Max, whom she had met in 2010 and became engaged to a year later their two-year romance came to an end. Currently, she has been married to TOWIE star Mark for eight years.

In this article, we learn more about Mark Wright's life, career, and relationship timeline with Michelle Keegan!

Who is Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright?

Born on January 20, 1987, Mark Charles Edward Wright is an English television presenter, football pundit, entertainment reporter, and former professional football player who last played for Crawley Town of the EFL League Two.

His most popular appearance was in the first three seasons of The Only Way Is Essex as a cast member. He gained fame after competing in the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished fourth, and the eleventh series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, where he ended as runner-up. Mark Wright currently hosts Heart's Saturday afternoon slot.

How did Mark and Michelle meet?

Mark and Michelle were staying at the same place in Dubai when they almost met while on vacation there. After being seen making out in a nightclub, the couple decided to go on their first formal date as soon as they returned to the UK.

They succeeded in hiding their relationship for a few months until they shocked everyone by going public in May 2013. Nine months after arriving at the British Soap Awards hand in hand, Mark proposed to Michelle when they were vacationing in Dubai. Later on, in May 2015, the pair got married in an opulent ceremony during which they danced to the Dirty Dancing hit song Time of Your Life.

After the wedding, Mark moved to America to seek a become a host with Extra TV, which kept the two apart by 9,000 miles for a few years. During this time, Michelle was filming in South Africa for her role in the BBC series Our Girl. Soon after, speculation regarding her marriage began to circulate.

