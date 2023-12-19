Who is Mona Kattan? Exploring Dubai Bling season 2's richest star's life, career, and relationship

After a long wait, the second season of Dubai Bling, which promises more drama, OTT parties, and new cast members, is officially available on Netflix. The show, which is a spin-off of the hugely successful Bling Empire, stars wealthy people who reside and work in Dubai, a stunning metropolis in the United Arab Emirates.

The show dropped on Netflix on 13 December and has already soaring popularity but one cast member who has caught all eyes is Huda Beauty co-founder Mona Kattan. According to LifeStyleAsia, Mona Kattan - who is the newest addition to the show - is also the richest cast member. In this article, we learn more about Mona Kattan's life and career!

Who is Mona Kattan?

Mona Kattan was born in 1985 to Iraqi parents in Oklahoma. Upon relocating to the United Arab Emirates in 2003, she enrolled in the American University of Sharjah, where she completed her finance degree and started her career as an investment banker. Mona is the younger sister of Huda Kattan, the makeup artist and co-founder of Huda Beauty.

Huda Beauty Co-founder

Huda, Mona, and Alya co-funded Huda Beauty in 2012 following the success of Huda's beauty blog and the creation of a makeup brand. Their initial product launch was a range of artificial eyelashes that were offered at Sephora. Huda Beauty is sold all over the world and currently has over 54 million Instagram followers. In addition, Mona founded the first Huda Beauty sub-brand, Kayali, a fragrance company.

Kattan's husband

After being engaged for two years, Mona tied the knot with her boyfriend Hassan Elamin in 2023. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and other celebrities attended the extravagant wedding ceremony. At the moment, Hassan is employed with Aon Reinsurance Solutions as the Head of Faculty, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

