Google removed several popular apps from the Play Store on Friday. These apps were developed by ten Indian developers who are currently in a legal dispute with Google over its alleged unfair regulations. Google claimed that these apps did not comply with its billing policies. In India, where Android dominates with a market share of over 90%, having an app on the Play Store is a big deal for both developers and users.

Which apps were delisted by Google?

Delisted applications included Truly Madly and QuackQuack, as well as Matrimony.com, People Group, Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, Marathi Matrimony, and Jodii from Matrimony.com. The Play Store had also removed the audio streaming and podcast app Kuku FM, the vernacular video streaming platform Stage, and the Altt film by Balaji Telefilms.

On Saturday, Google restored several Indian apps that had been removed from its Play Store after the Indian government objected to the decision. This was primarily because many of these apps choose to function on a consumption-only basis to comply with the Play Store's charging rules.

The Play Store has reinstated all five of Info Edge's apps, including the flagship Naukri App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf, 99acres, and Shiksha, in addition to shaadi.com. Though, certain apps—like QuackQuack, TrulyMadly, and Stage—were still delisted and inaccessible.

What is the dispute?

Google faced backlash for its decision to increase the fee for in-app purchases from 11% to 26%. In response, they took things a step further by banning a number of well-known Indian apps. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) then stepped in and instructed Google to abandon its previous payment structures, which ranged from 15% to 30%. As a result, the situation unfolded in this manner.

Following the Madras High Court and Supreme Court's denial of redress to the app creators filing a challenge against Google's payment terms, Google delisted the apps.

IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared on Saturday that it is not permissible to delist Indian apps and that a conference with stakeholders has been scheduled for Monday. The minister claimed that Google has been contacted regarding the reinstatement of these apps on the Play Store. IT and Telecom Minister said, "The talent pool, entrepreneurial path, and start-up environment in India must all be properly harnessed; their future cannot be left to the policies of any big tech."

