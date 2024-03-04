Why Did Google Reinstate Several Popular Indian Apps Two Days After Delisting Them on Play Store?

Google removed several popular Indian apps from the Play Store on Friday, alleging noncompliance with its billing policy, but later reinstated them.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Mar 04, 2024  |  06:04 PM IST |  2.6K
Image Courtesy: Google Play
Image Courtesy: Google Play

Google removed several popular apps from the Play Store on Friday. These apps were developed by ten Indian developers who are currently in a legal dispute with Google over its alleged unfair regulations. Google claimed that these apps did not comply with its billing policies. In India, where Android dominates with a market share of over 90%, having an app on the Play Store is a big deal for both developers and users.

Which apps were delisted by Google?

Delisted applications included Truly Madly and QuackQuack, as well as Matrimony.com, People Group, Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, Marathi Matrimony, and Jodii from Matrimony.com. The Play Store had also removed the audio streaming and podcast app Kuku FM, the vernacular video streaming platform Stage, and the Altt film by Balaji Telefilms.


On Saturday, Google restored several Indian apps that had been removed from its Play Store after the Indian government objected to the decision. This was primarily because many of these apps choose to function on a consumption-only basis to comply with the Play Store's charging rules.

The Play Store has reinstated all five of Info Edge's apps, including the flagship Naukri App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf, 99acres, and Shiksha, in addition to shaadi.com. Though, certain apps—like QuackQuack, TrulyMadly, and Stage—were still delisted and inaccessible.

Related Stories

Florida Teen Madeline Soto Found Dead; DEETS
trending
Florida Teen Madeline Soto Found Dead; DEETS
What Was Lady Gabriella's Husband Thomas Kingston's Cause Of Death? Reports Revealed
trending
What Was Lady Gabriella's Husband Thomas Kingston's Cause Of Death? Reports Revealed

Advertisement

What is the dispute?

Google faced backlash for its decision to increase the fee for in-app purchases from 11% to 26%. In response, they took things a step further by banning a number of well-known Indian apps. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) then stepped in and instructed Google to abandon its previous payment structures, which ranged from 15% to 30%. As a result, the situation unfolded in this manner.


Following the Madras High Court and Supreme Court's denial of redress to the app creators filing a challenge against Google's payment terms, Google delisted the apps.

IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared on Saturday that it is not permissible to delist Indian apps and that a conference with stakeholders has been scheduled for Monday. The minister claimed that Google has been contacted regarding the reinstatement of these apps on the Play Store. IT and Telecom Minister said, "The talent pool, entrepreneurial path, and start-up environment in India must all be properly harnessed; their future cannot be left to the policies of any big tech."

ALSO READ: Sundar Pichai Faces Mounting Pressure To Step Down As CEO After Google's Gemini Chatbot Debacle; READ

Advertisement

Know more about Google Play Store

Is there any way we can get Google Play Store on iOS?
Since the Google Play Store is only meant to be downloaded on Android-powered smartphones, it cannot be downloaded to an iPhone. All iOS devices come pre-installed with the App Store, which is required if you wish to download apps for your iPhone.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles