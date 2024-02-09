Why is Google's Bard AI chatbox renamed Gemini? Exploring what is Gemini Advanced

Google has rebranded its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini and introduced a new subscription tier, Gemini Advanced. The announcement follows multiple reports and confirmation from Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the company's quarterly earnings call as per The Keyword.

The decision to rename Bard to Gemini reflects the evolution and advancement of Google's artificial intelligence technology. Sundar Pichai announced the change, saying, "Bard has been the best way for people to directly experience our most capable models. To reflect the advanced tech at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini."

Introducing Gemini Advanced: What's new?

Gemini Advanced is Google's latest effort to provide users with enhanced AI capabilities. Pichai defined Gemini Advanced as "a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration."

Features and benefits

Gemini Advanced, priced at Rs. 1,950 per month, provides access to Google's most powerful AI model. As a promotional offer, users can get two months of free use. Additionally, Gemini Advanced is bundled with Google One, giving subscribers access to all of Google One's benefits as well as 2TB of cloud storage space.

The Ultra model of Gemini Advanced has impressive features such as the ability to create step-by-step instructions, sample quizzes, and participate in back-and-forth discussions. It can be used as a personal tutor for academic or skill development purposes. Furthermore, the Ultra model excels at advanced coding tasks, helping users generate, analyze, edit, and debug complex code.

Advertisement

Gemini Advanced also benefits digital creators. The AI can create content, analyze current trends, and provide ideas and inspiration for increasing engagement and audience size.

Availability and accessibility

Both the free version of Gemini (trained on Gemini Pro) and Gemini Advanced will be available through the website and an Android app. iOS users can access the AI assistant via the Google app.

Bard's renaming to Gemini reflects Google's commitment to advancing AI technology and providing users with more powerful and versatile tools. With the release of Gemini Advanced, users can now take advantage of Google's most advanced AI model, unlocking a suite of features designed to boost productivity, creativity, and learning.

ALSO READ: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says India's rapid advancement in AI is helping it close the gap with the rest of the world