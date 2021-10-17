The Big Picture Ep 1 Review: Ranveer Singh’s camaraderie with the contestants is the highlight of this show

Many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, have received a lot of love for their small screen outing, and the latest film actor to enter the television world with a hope to garner the same love is Ranveer Singh. His game show, ‘The Big Picture’ premiered today, and from the first episode itself, it looks both promising and an entertaining watch. On the show, the contestants are asked questions around an image that pops up on ‘Screenika’, as Ranveer likes to call it. Each correct answer helps them win an amount that can go upto Rs 5 crore, which is the maximum winning prize on the show.

Right from the word go, Ranveer’s energy lights up the episode, and his equation with the contestants is one of the major highlights of the show. At some points the format does remind one of Kaun Banega Crorepati because of its execution, but at heart this Ranveer starrer is quite different from the Big B led show. The picture based questions also manage to hold your attention, and gets you involved in the show. Karishma Toor, who appeared as the first contestant on The Big Picture, was equally entertaining and managed to take home a handsome amount.

Interesting twists, like a chance to jump directly to the 5 crore question or sharing the winning amount with the lifeline participants, add to the over fun factor. Yes, Ranveer’s lack of experience of hosting a game show does come across at a few instances in the first episode, especially when he tries to create suspense around a submitted answer, but over all the actor manages to hold his ground, and deliver an entertaining grand premiere of his show.

Not to forget, him grooving with the contestants, his attempt to know them better, and being supportive throughout the participants’ journey on the show, add to the overall charm of this Ranveer starrer. The first episode is indeed a great start to a possible glorious season ahead.

