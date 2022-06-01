Poonam Pandey and estranged husband Sam Bombay booked by Goa Police for filming an obscene video; Report

Poonam Pandey, who was recently seen in a captive reality show, is once again in news. The model, along with her estranged husband Sam Bombay has been booked by the Goa Police, reports PTI. A charge sheet has been filed against the two for allegedly shooting an obscene video in the coastal state in 2020. The charge sheet was filed last week ahead of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Canacona, under various sections pertaining to obscenity, trespassing, and circulation of the obscene video, informed Canacona police official Pravin Gawas to PTI.

In November 2020, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were booked for allegedly shooting an obscene video in Goa's Chapoli dam, and even circulating it on social media handles. They were arrested for their actions but later, released on bail. Police officer Gawas further told PTI that they have recorded statements by 39 witnesses, all of which shall be analysed by the court during the case's trial.

PTI states that Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 292, 293 (obscenity), and 294 (reciting or uttering any obscene song or words in public place), and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and the Information Technology Act. Poonam Pandey's arrest came after a local opposition party filed a case against her for allegedly doing a "porn" photoshoot on Goa's property that belonged to the Water Resources Department.

(Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault.)

Talking about Poonam, she is known to be controversy's favourite child, and during one of the episodes of her stay on the reality show, she admitted to resorting to cheap ways to gain instant fame. Other than that, she previously alleged Sam Bombay of domestic violence and shared that he would get drunk and beat her up till morning.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read: Exclusive: Poonam Pandey on case against Raj Kundra: Had filed the case in 2019, not many people supported me