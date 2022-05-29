Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra & others express shock over singer’s tragic death

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead on May 29. The unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including the Punjabi singer. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. The news came as a shock to the nation and everyone is grieving his sudden death. Social media is filled with fans and celebs expressing their shock over this demise. Several celebrities also expressed condolences over his death.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after her stint on Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, took to Twitter to express her shock. She wrote, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala." Himanshi Khurana, who is a popular Punjabi singer took to the stories section of Instagram and wrote, "Om Shanti." Apart from them, Bigg Boss 13 Fame Pavitra Punia, actress Nikki Tamboli, comedian Bharti Singh, and actors Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, Kanika Mann, and others also mourned his death.

Check celebrities' reactions to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death here:

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

It was only last month that Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song Scapegoat. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song. For the unversed, Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP’s Dr. Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

Meanwhile, this unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people. It is reported that the VIPs whose security was withdrawn included retired police officers, religious, and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs, and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs also had been withdrawn. Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.

