Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara sets bride goals as she flaunts her lehnga worth five lakhs

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Television. The show has hooked the interest of the audiences for a while now and has carved a special place for itself. Well, lavish weddings have always been an essential part of this show. The audience not only witnesses the gala celebrations but also gets swooned by the outfit each character opts for in the wedding sequences. Now, the current storyline revolves around AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka’s destination wedding at Jaipur.

The AbhiRa wedding track has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience. After being through a lot of drama and heartbreaks, Abhimanyu and Akshara have finally tied the knot. Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding has been no less than a real one. Speaking of our bride, Akshara aka Pranali Rathod looks like a princess in a diamond-studded red and gold bridal lehenga worth rupees 5 lakhs. Yes, that's right! The makers have left no stones unturned to make this wedding a grand celebration. American diamonds laced in the lehenga have also been adorned with an elaborate embroidery comprising antique Dori, pita aari embellished with Swarovski crystals, pearls, and Mysore bandhani. Hats off to Pranali for gracefully carrying this lehnga that weighs around 10kg. On the other hand, Harshad Chopda, charms like a prince in the white and gold sherwani.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a loyal fan base and the show consistently manages to rank in the Top five category in the TRP chart.

