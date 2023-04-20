EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot on his supernatural show Bekaboo completing a month: I'm growing as an actor

Bekaboo, starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh, has received a resounding response from the time it started airing on television screens. The show's gripping storyline and the impressive performances of the lead actors have been praised by both critics and audiences. Shalin Bhanot, who essays the character of Ranav, has been loved for his character's transformation from a soft, mellow boy to a ruthless hero with good intentions. The actor is paired with Eisha Singh, who plays Bela, a fairy in the fantasy drama. Shalin and Eisha have a very strong and loyal fanbase on social media who shower love on the actors and often trend #ShaSha and #RaBel.

Shalin Bhanot talks about Bekaboo completing one month:

Bekaboo recently completed a month and the chemistry of the lead pair has been praised by the audience. Speaking on the completion of one month of Bekaboo, Shalin Bhanot shares, “ It makes me really happy that Bekaaboo has completed one month of the telecast, but this journey does not feel a month old at all to me personally. In such a short span of time, I have been connected to the show and the whole unit, and I am humbled to be a part of such a team".

Shalin further added, “The amount of love and appreciation that is coming my way is truly so fast, heartwarming, and unreal. I am elated with gratitude in my heart towards the audience for accepting and appreciating my work in the show, which has motivated me to work hard and give my best, I am looking forward to growing as an actor with this experience.”

Speaking about the ongoing storyline, Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's on-screen chemistry has left fans wanting more. The viewers are eagerly anticipating the next episode to see how their love story will progress. The makers are now hoping to maintain the momentum and keep the viewers hooked with more thrilling episodes. Ranav and Bela's marriage in the show has only added to the excitement and anticipation of what's to come.

About Bekaboo:

Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. The show premiered on March 18 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

