EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot opens up if he REGRETS rejecting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bekaboo being trolled

Shalin Bhanot enjoys a huge fan following and his fandom doubled after appearing on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. His journey was filled with several ups and downs and managed to emerge as one of the top four finalists. After the Bigg Boss 16's curtains were pulled down, Shalin bagged a television show, titled, Bekaboo, by Ekta Kapoor. However, before getting on board for this fantasy series, he was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 by filmmaker and stunt expert, Rohit Shetty.

Shalin Bhanot on not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Touted as the 'hit machine' of Bollywood, Rohit Shetty appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted, Bigg Boss 16, to conduct a task. Based on the contestants' performance in that task, Rohit had to choose one of them for the new season of his adventurous show. Shalin Bhanot won the tasks assigned to him but he refused to participate in it. When Pinkvilla interacted with him recently, we asked him if he regrets his decision of rejecting such a big show. To which, Bhanot said, "No. I am doing so much more, and I have no regrets."

Shalin Bhanot on Bekaboo being trolled

On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot's current show, Bekaboo, with Eisha Singh and Monalisa has fuelled fodder for memes on social media. The netizens keep having a field day at the expense of clips from this supernatural show. Speaking about the show being trolled, the 39-year-old stated, "This is news to me. There are people who are loving this show and my character and are trending on social media. I see all of that, I don't see 1 or 2 people trolling. Honestly, you can't please everybody. Even if somebody is trolling, it's good, I like that too."

On purchasing a new luxurious car

Shalin Bhanot recently purchased a swanky wheel. When asked if buying an SUV was always on his wishlist, the actor shared, "I always wanted a red colour car. So, that was on my wishlist. My first car in Mumbai was red in colour, and after that, I never had a red car. So, I bought this new red SUV."

