EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot on OTT debut Inspector Avinash, 'People thought I was jobless before Bigg Boss 16...'

Shalin Bhanot has made his OTT debut with the series, 'Inspector Avinash', and is elated to receive feedback and love from his close ones. After predominantly working on Television for the past several years, he has now expanded his horizons to the digital medium. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shalin shared his excitement about doing this series with Randeep Hooda, about Bigg Boss and buying a new car among others.

Shalin Bhanot on making his OTT debut with Inspector Avinash

I am supremely excited because finally, my hard work and efforts of the past two years will be shown to the audience.

Shalin Bhanot on venturing into a new journey by delving onto the OTT medium

I am very happy and the kind of love I am getting from everyone, it feels very gratifying. This is by far the hardest role that I have ever done. I am both excited and nervous because I haven't seen a single shot of myself yet. After coming out of Bigg Boss 16, I dubbed for this series.

On work experience with Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is a very fine actor and thorough with his craft. It was a pleasure working with him. He's so senior to me, I call him 'bhaiya' and to share screen space with him was a learning process.

About preparations for his character

I had to go through a lot of transformation to portray this role because I was not very keen on putting on an artificial beard. So, I grew my original beard for this character, which took me nearly 4-5 months for it. I had to maintain it for 1.5 years. I finished the shoot of Inspector Avinash and then I entered Bigg Boss 16. When people thought that I was jobless I was actually working on this web series. I shot for 120 days and traveled to almost 17-18 cities.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak, 'Inspector Avinash' also features Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, Adhyayan Suman, and Urvashi Rautela. The series streams on Jio Cinema from May 18.