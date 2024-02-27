Pakistani TV shows have made a strong impact on Indian viewers. We've gone from simply being fans of the actors to avidly following these dramas. And when it comes to Pakistani dramas, we can't forget to mention the talented Bilal Abbas Khan. He has played a variety of roles, from charming romantics to a big green flag to women characters, and has always managed to impress us with his performances.

Known as one of the most beloved figures in Pakistan, Bilal has also won over the hearts of many in India. Besides his outstanding and memorable performances in various shows, he is admired for his stylish appearance and charisma. Without a doubt, his career in the entertainment industry has been truly remarkable, with each role leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Here, we have compiled a list of must-watch dramas featuring Bilal Abbas Khan. So, let's jump right in and discover...

1. O Rangreza

Bilal Abbas Khan gained attention and fame for his outstanding performance in O Rangreza, where he played the lead role alongside Sajal Aly. His portrayal of a simple boy in love showcased his exceptional talent and made him a prominent figure in the industry.

Kashif Nisar took the director's chair for O Rangreza, and it received a warm reception from critics. Bilal did an excellent job in portraying Qasim, effortlessly showcasing his character's vulnerability. Released in 2017, O Rangreza is a must-watch as it offers much more than just a well-written script. Apart from the interesting story, this drama is considered a turning point for Bilal in terms of gaining mainstream recognition.

2. Cheekh

Cheekh is a gripping drama that follows a woman's quest for justice for her friend. Bilal Abbas Khan shines in his role as a cunning and charismatic man from a wealthy background, who knows how to twist situations to his advantage.

Fahad Mustafa's brainchild, Cheekh, is widely regarded as one of the most successful dramas in the industry. Bilal's portrayal of Wajih, opposite Saba Qamar, added an extra charm to the show. His dialogue delivery and intense scenes with other characters received much praise, showcasing the depth of Bilal Abbas Khan's performance. The way he skillfully revealed the layers of Wajih's character was truly commendable.

3. Pyar Ke Sadqay

This drama is so entertaining that you'll find yourself wanting to watch it over and over again. The storyline was highly acclaimed, but the amazing onscreen connection between Yuman Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan truly made Pyar Ke Sadqay a hit. It's no wonder it became a beloved show not just in Pakistan, but also among Indian fans who couldn't get enough of it.

Abdullah, portrayed by Bilal, is a reserved young man who is genuinely sincere. He is a timid and socially inept individual from a wealthy background. Penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and helmed by Farooq Rind, Pyar Ke Sadqay takes an intriguing turn when Bilal's character meets Yumna Zaidi in the series. His character development throughout the drama is quite impressive.

4. Dunk

Dunk, which came out in 2020, tackles a powerful topic that will move the audience. If you enjoy unraveling mysteries and uncovering truths layer by layer, then Dunk is the perfect show for you. A major highlight of the series is Bilal Abbas Khan's performance. He portrayed Haider, a caring and empathetic individual, who navigates through family conflicts and challenging circumstances with ease, showcasing his incredible range as an actor.

Khan's portrayal of Haider in Dunk is complex and delves into the character's sensitive side. His exceptional performance impressed the audience once again. It's safe to say that this drama further established his reputation as a top-notch performer in the industry.

5. Dobara

Dobara, directed by Danish Nawaz, beautifully portrays the challenges faced by Maahir and Mehrunnisa as they navigate societal stigma due to their love for each other. Bilal Abbas Khan and Hadiqa Kiani deliver outstanding performances in this acclaimed drama.

Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan's on-screen chemistry in Dobara is truly compelling. Bilal's determination to support Mehrunnisa and her children will definitely make you reconsider what you look for in a partner. His portrayal of the character adds layers of complexity and depth to the story.

So, these are some notable dramas wherein Bilal Abbas Khan has proved his acting chops, thereby creating a huge fanbase.

Why wait any longer? We've given you a list of shows, so why not start watching now? And who knows, Bilal might just become one of your top picks in the Pakistani entertainment scene!

