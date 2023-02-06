A look at the relationship timeline of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

Tina Datta rose to stardom through her daily soap, Uttaran. She is a phenomenal actress and impressed her fans by showing her real personality inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, the actress received mixed reviews for her portrayal on this reality show, and her relationship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot was always questioned and discussed. Their love-hate relationship became the epicentre of this reality show and always made headlines. However, ever since the actress walked out from the reality show, she has repeatedly specified that she does not want to be linked with Shalin. Let’s have a look at their relationship timeline:

Both Tina and Shalin were the eye candy of the house because of their blooming love story inside the house. While their fans enjoyed the new love birds, contestants found their relationship fake. During the initial episodes, the growing bond of Tina and Shalin was something that was adored by the audience. It looked like their game plan also suddenly changed after they built a connection. Moreover, they also tried to be a part of the group that included Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, and Sajid Ali.

However, Tina seemed a little insecure about Shalin and Sumbul Touqeer’s relationship. The former always said Shalin that Sumbul had some feelings for her but that was not the case. Due to this, a massive fight broke between Sumbul and Shalin which led to the former’s father getting involved. When Sumbul’s father said some mean words to both Tina and Shalin, the latter busted out in anger and broke his friendship with Sumbul.

Everything was going perfect between Shalin and Tina until the latter was evicted. However, after Tina re-entered the house because of Shalin, scenes changed drastically. The former spilled the beans about Shalin’s game plan in the show and this led to the end of their bond. Even the fans got fed up after watching them fight continuously on the show. When Farah Khan entered the house, she gave a reality check to both of them and said that ‘Ab bohot hogya hai.’

Tina’s statement after eviction

Recently, Tina was evicted from the house and she made some shocking claims about Shalin. She was quoted saying ‘I absolutely repent getting connected and linked with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss. Had I not met him or been friends with him on the show my journey would have been so different and nice. Shalin raised a finger at my character and was so aggressive that he tried to hit me once but when I tried to bring out his real image to the public that backfired against me. Probably he is a good actor than a better person. I always thought that no one can put up an act on a reality show like Bigg Boss for so long but Shalin has proved me wrong. He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him.’

About Tina-Shalin

On the work front, Tina Datta might be seen in Durga Aur Charu, which airs on Colors TV. The actress is also set to make her big debut in the South with a Telugu movie. Reportedly, after his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot will soon start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show. As reports suggest, Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi, and the cast is also finalized. Along with Shalin, Ishq Subhan Allah fame Eisha Singh will reportedly play the female lead in the show.