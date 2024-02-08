Alpana Buch thanks Karmma Calling director Ruchi Narain for trusting her with the role of Dayamma

Alpana Buch, known for her many impressive roles in the film and television industry, has recently graced the screens in the series Karmma Calling, directed by Ruchi Narain. Today, the talented actress took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude towards the director for entrusting her with the character of Dayamma. She shared a clip along with some pictures, showcasing her appreciation.

Alpana Buch shares her thoughts via Instagram

Earlier today, the talented actress Alpana Buch posted a snippet from the show Karmma Calling. In the clip, she can be seen sharing the screen with the renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who plays the lead role. She penned down the caption as, “Notes from Dayamma.

Grateful and nothing but grateful for being a part of a process this different. A big Thank You to @ruchinarain for believing I could pull off a character this different and a big Thank You to @ashutoshunlimited @itstahershabbir for trusting me as Dayamma. This has been a unique character and a hope that fearlessly jumping into different characters is rewarding.

Love my look, love my character. Karma Calling.”

The actress who has been in the industry for a long time is really happy about playing the character of 'Dayamma' in Karmma Calling. This role has given her the strength and courage to take on different characters that were completely new to her.

Alpana Buch’s character as Baa in Anupamaa

Alpana Buch has gained recognition for her portrayal of Baa, also known as Leela Shah, in the popular Hindi drama Anupamaa. Prior to this, she has played various roles as a loving and caring mother in shows like Saraswatichandra, Udaa', Balveer, and Papadpol. Recently, she ventured into the world of OTT with her debut in the series Karmma Calling. This transition from television mother roles to OTT has been an incredibly exciting journey for her.

She expressed her feelings for Karmma Calling by writing that she is grateful for being a part of the process. Dayamma was slightly different from what this veteran actress primarily used to do on the small screen.

Alpana Buch’s career journey

Alpana Buch used to be an RJ at All India Radio in the past. With the backing of her family and in-laws, she successfully balanced her personal and professional life. According to her, being a mother is not an easy task as it requires emotional investment in the role.

Prior to this, she had also worked in the Gujarati film industry. Recently, she posted the promo of Karmma Calling on her Instagram with the caption, “A weekend binge you cannot afford to miss.”

