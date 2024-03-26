Aly Goni and Arjit Taneja’s friendship goes back a long way. The two often give major bromance goals on social media and are often spotted hanging out together. Recently, Aly dropped a hilarious comment on Arjit Taneja’s recent social media post that caught the attention of the netizens. Further, Arjit replied to his comment and the two exchanged in a fun banter.

Aly Goni comments on Arjit Taneja’s post

Yesterday, Arjit Taneja posted a series of photos on his official Instagram handle wishing his fans a happy Holi. The pictures show him dressed in a fitted white tee shirt, wearing shades with yellow flower petals on his shoulders and hair. Seeing the photo, Aly Goni commented, “Election ki campaigning mein gaya tha bhai ? (Brother, did you go to election campaign?)”

Check out Arjit Taneja’s post here:

Arjit Taneja’s reply to Aly Goni’s comment

Fans of the actors showered the thread with laughing emoji. Replying to his friend, Arjit wrote, “Election aa rahe hain,” and dropped a few laughing emojis.

Another comment that caught our attention is actor Pranav Kumar’s. He wrote, “Dulha in the house.” A few fans agreed and wrote, “Ekdam sahi.” To this Arjit replied, “abhi time hai yaar.”

Advertisement

While most of the fans wished the actor on Holi, a few praised him for choosing to ditch colors and celebrate with flowers instead.

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha spent Holi with their close friends. Charu Mehra uploaded a video that gives netizens a glimpse of how their day went.

For those who do not know, Aly Goni considers Arjit his first best friend in Mumbai. Last year, on Taneja’s birthday, Aly wrote, “My first best friend in mumbai, our friendship proves that Har din na milne se dosti kam nahi hoti. Aaj bhi isharon mein baat samajh lete hai hum. Happy birthday mere bakchod dost. wish u all the happiness and success in life.. love u bro.” The two are often seen hanging out together with Jasmin Bhasin, and Krishna Mukherjee, among others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's sweet birthday wish for Aneri Vajani will leave you missing their on-screen rapport