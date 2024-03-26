Popular actresses Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani formed a close bond while shooting for the hit soap opera, Anupamaa. Aneri played the role of Anuj's sister (Gaurav Khanna's on-screen sister) in the show. During her stint, she formed a great relationship with Rupali and it was clearly visible on their social media platforms. Fans often shared video edits of them and their friendship still receives immense love.

Rupali Ganguly wishes Aneri Vajani on her birthday

Today, Aneri Vajani celebrates her 30th birthday. On this special day, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly wished her friend on social media. Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Rupali shared a fan edit video with Aneri and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my tweety bird Loads of love and wishes to u humaari Baaghin @aneri_vajani I love you."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's tweet here-

Apart from Rupali, several celebrities like Rajiv Adatia, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Aanchal Munjal, Aashish Mehrotra, and many others wished Aneri on her 30th birthday.

About Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly's professional life:

Speaking about Aneri Vajani, the actress has starred in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more. Over the years, she starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows and impressed fans with her reel and real personality. In Anupamaa, she played the role of Gaurav Khanna's sister, Malvika Kapadia. She took an exit from the show as her track ended. Aneri is currently a part of the show, Baghin.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress is currently a part of Anupamaa and plays the lead role. She has been impressing the fans with her fantabulous acting mettle and continues to do so. Apart from Anupama, the actress is also known for playing the iconic role of Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

About Anupamaa:

Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Alpana Buch, Kunwar Amar and many others in pivotal roles. At present, the storyline revolves around Anupama and the Shah family moving to America. The show also focuses on Anupama and Anuj's separation track.

