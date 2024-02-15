Aman Gupta on being titled as ‘most viral shark’: ‘Watch my reels for over an hour before sleeping’

Shark Tank India 3 is churning out entertaining episodes featuring fresh and captivating pitches. The same has paved the way for some funny and delightful reels on social media. While the content from business-based reality show keeps getting viral, audiences recently witnessed one pitch which became a favorite of Instagram reel makers. It went on to give Aman Gupta the tag of ‘most viral shark’ on the show. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the co-founder of BoAt opened up the attention he received after his reel with a female contestant started trending.

Aman Gupta says he loves the content on social media

Among all the other sharks, Aman Gupta is attracting a lot of eyeballs for his witty remarks this time. He has been part of some of the most fun moments on the show- be it tearing a cheque after making an offer or having an amusing banter with a pitcher over CIBIL scores. Recently, Aman went viral after his interaction with a contestant intrigued viewers. He ended up getting the title of ‘most viral shark’.

Talking about the same, the Shark Tank India judge said that he likes watching himself on reels. He stated, “The internet is a very fun place and I watch reels a lot. I watch them for at least half an hour to one hour before sleeping these days, and in between when my reel comes I feel great. But you never know what kind of reel comes when and what goes viral.”

Vineeta Singh, cut in Aman Gupta to reveal that he was lying and that it becomes a problem for him when he doesn’t go viral. She jokingly quoted, “I have known Aman for two years and I know he is not telling the truth. If Aman is not going viral he will not be able to sleep for nights.” Replying to Vineeta, Aman also joked and said that if Vineeta doesn’t jump in between a conversation that is about him, she won’t be able to sleep.

Further in the chat, Aman Gupta commented on the particular viral reel and said, “I love the content that comes in, it is a funny world, anyone makes any sense, puts in music, and makes a video, but I just laugh it out.”

For the unknown, Aman’s interaction with Priyasha Saluja, the founder of The Cinnamon Kitchen bakery created a stir on the internet. A reel gave a romantic angle to the same and went viral in no time.

About Shark Tank India 3

Over the years, Shark Tank India has proved to be a great channel for budding entrepreneurs to get funding from experienced business personalities. The show is back with its third installment. It has Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala as the 12 sharks aka judges. Shark Tank India 3 streams on the Sony LIV app.

