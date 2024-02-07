Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain-Mannara Chopra's friendship on BB17 was 'triggering', now regrets doing THIS

Recently, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande had a one-on-one interview with the Indian Express. In the interview, she openly admitted to regretting her doubts about the friendship between Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra. The tension between these two female contestants was palpable throughout the entire season. Additionally, Ankita's relationship with her husband Vicky faced some challenges during the show. Following the family week on Bigg Boss 17, the Pavitra Rishta actress appeared visibly stressed about their relationship.

Why Ankita Lokhande regrets questioning Mannara and Vicky's friendship

Actress Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's relationship inside the house was always a hot topic on the show. In an exclusive interview with Indian Express after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita shared her thoughts, saying, “After coming out, I was watching the episodes, and I saw that I would connect with Mannara a lot in the beginning, but slowly her track changed, and she started to feel a few things. I was okay with that. But in the last few episodes, a lot was going on between me and Vicky, and their friendship was triggering me. Mannara and I did have issues, but after her friends left, when she came to Vicky, I felt why him now. Then things escalated and played in my head. But when I saw the episodes I felt there was nothing like that. I regret it somewhere now.”

Mannara had mentioned that she admires Ankita's talent and expressed her desire to be friends with her. On the other hand, the actress from Manikarnika feels that she may have gone overboard with the rivalry.

Ankita Lokhande’s views on continuing a bond with Mannara

The Baaghi 3 actress shared her thoughts with Indian Express when asked about reconciliation with Mannara Chopra she said, “I am here. Anyone who wants to be my friend is more than welcome. I am not going to approach anyone for that matter. I am done.” The actress is ready to welcome anyone with open arms whoever wants to be her friend.

The Pavitraa Rishta actress also recently opened up about Mannara calling herself the female winner of Bigg Boss. She added, “Obviously she would say something like that if she defeated ‘Ankita Lokhande’ and became the third runner up and am happy for her.”

Ankita’s eviction from the show came as a shock to even Salman Khan as she was believed to be the deserving candidate.

What Mannara thinks of keeping in touch with Vicky

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Zid actress reveals that she's a bit reluctant to communicate with Vicky Jain. This hesitation stems from Ankita scolding her in the past, warning her not to cause any issues in their relationship. As a result, Mannara has taken a step back and refrained from talking to him, feeling embarrassed about the situation. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old actress would be delighted if the couple is open to maintaining contact with her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17’s trophy was lifted by Munawar Faruqui while Abhishek Kumar bagged the position of first runner-up.

