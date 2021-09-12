EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande didn’t feel bad about ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend: It’s their love for Sushant

Ankita Lokhande is busy promoting Pavitra Rishta 2, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress also opened up about reportedly being trolled after Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise. “I don’t know what I have done wrong. Those who are trolling me, I really have no idea, and it’s okay. I definitely feel that people have their voice. My account is open so people can write anything whatever they want, but sometimes you don’t know the journey of the person you are talking about,” states Ankita.

She further adds, “Aur jab insaan chala jata hai uske baare mein aap acha bolte ho, aur jo reh jate hai unke liye bura bolte ho. It can be possible that because of what you say something might happen to us, and then you will speak about us after we are gone. What is the point of that? I really feel that social media is a platform where you can spread positivity, because the time is such right now, that just stop bashing people. You don't know who is going through what, and what’s going on in their lives. It's not necessary that nothing is happening in the lives of those people who are always smiling on Instagram.”

I am just trying to keep him alive in any way. If I put his videos also, I am not gaining any publicity here. I am trying to give you what Sushant was Ankita Lokhande

She states that it’s fine if some people don’t like her. “Don’t comment on my Instagram. I am not going to block you, that is for sure. What you write on my social media (account) are your thoughts, and that’s your way of seeing things,” says Ankita.

She also spoke about the time when ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ was trending on Twitter. “For Pavitra Rishta also people bashed ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta’, but there I definitely feel that whoever is doing this are Sushant’s genuine fans. I sympathise with these people because they have been fighting for Sushant so strongly. So I don’t feel bad when they say that my (show) should flop, because that is their thought process and their love for Sushant. But they have to understand one thing, I am just trying to keep him alive in any way. If I put his videos also, I am not gaining any publicity here. I am trying to give you what Sushant was. Now he is not with us, you don’t have any memories of him, so whatever is left with me, I am trying to show you so that you become happy. I am just trying to keep him alive in a way. But it's fine people have their own things to say,” says Ankita.

