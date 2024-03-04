Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama refuses to stand by Toshu after he gets arrested in a theft case

Anupamaa has been hitting the right chords since its inception. The drama quotient of the show has always engaged the audiences. Now, the new twist in the storyline of Anupamaa will focus on Anupama’s drowning relationship with son, Toshu. Anupama will vow to teach Toshu a lesson in her own way after finding that he was involved in criminal activity.

Anupama refuses to support Toshu for his misdeed

The official handle of StarPlus uploaded the latest promo of Anupamaa giving a glimpse of how the story will unfold in the coming episodes. It begins with Anupama talking about motherhood. She says, “Bachcha jab tak maa ki ungli pakad kar chalta hai, woh use har kadam par sambhalti hai. Zindagi mein aage badhna sikhati hai. Par agar aulaad se koi jurm ho jaye toh, seene par patthar rakh kar maa dard bhi seh leti hai.”

Anupama then tells Toshu that he has done the stealing but she has been accused of the same. Toshu apologizes to Anupama and says he has committed a grave sin. He begs her to save him. However, Anupama does not agree to help Toshu. She says her newer version doesn’t allow her to make such a big sacrifice even for her own son.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Toshu ke gunahon ka bojh nahi uthayegi Anupama. Lekin kya hoga jab ek Maa apne Bete ko sikhayegi zimmedaariyon ka sabak? (Anupama will not bear the brunt of Toshu’s sins. But what will happen when she will teach him a lesson of responsibilities?)”

Take a look at the teaser of Anupamaa:

The previous episodes of Anupamaa depicted how the sudden demise of Shruti’s parents took a toll on her health. Anupama and Anuj decided to take care of Shruti. Later, Shruti takes an exit from their life. On the other hand, Anupama who was disturbed by Aadya’s behavior towards her, is stunned to find Vanraj in America.

Anupamaa is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. The show airs every day at 10 pm on StarPus and streams digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

