Anupamaa is currently topping the TRP charts. The show is captivating the viewers with some unexpected twists and turns in the storyline. The coming track on the show will intensify the drama as Anupama and Paritosh aka Toshu will again be at loggerheads with each other.

The teleserial features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Sharma as Anupama and Toshu respectively. Gaurav, who was earlier a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he portrayed the role of Yuvraj Chaudhary, has replaced Aashish Mehrotra to play the significant part.

Toshu’s plan against Anupama

The forthcoming track of Anupamaa is going to unveil a huge range of emotions. Anupama, who recently broke down after her restaurant Spice and Chutney’s reputation was put on stake, will now further lose hope.

It will so happen that after a cockroach is found in the food offered by Anupama's cafe, a woman comes with a proposal to buy the restaurant. Anupama, who is already navigating an emotional turmoil, will find her morale breaking with this offer. It will later be revealed that it was Toshu's plan to send the lady as he wants to take revenge on Anupama. Toshu had earlier vowed to become more successful than Anupama one day.

It will now be interesting to watch what Anupama will do when she learns about Toshu’s sinister plan to get back at her.

Anupamaa’s present storyline

Currently, the show revolves around Anupama’s struggles after winning the International chef competition. Though she managed to lift the trophy after facing several hurdles, Anupama is now getting questioned about her integrity.

During a press conference, reporters ask her about her past marriages and label her characterless. Adding to her worries, a food critic who comes to her restaurant to review her dishes spots a cockroach in one of the food items. She criticizes Anupama and walks out angrily. This impacts her relationship with the Shah family as Leela and Vanraj stop her from coming to Dimpy and Titu’s wedding. Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey says that she need not attend the function as she has already brought a lot of shame to them.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is backed by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Director’s Kut Productions. The daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

