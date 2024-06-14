Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter Ishaani's life in danger due to THIS reason

Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Titu and Dimpy's wedding festivities. Titu belongs to the family that wronged Dimpy in the past. Vanraj is certain that Titu is not the right person for Dimpy, while Anupamaa is certain about their union. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the Shah family members will face a major setback with a tragedy striking Ishaani.

Ishaani's life is in danger in Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Ishaani's life will face a major health issue because of Pakhi's negligence. It will so happen that Ishaani will be seen coughing. Bapuji will ask Pakhi to give her some cough medicine. In her ignorance, Pakhi will ask Bapuji to feed her cough syrup kept on a table. Unable to read the name of the syrup, Bapuji makes Ishaani drink the wrong medicine, making her health worse.

Take a look at a recent reel posted by Rupali Ganguly from the sets of Anupamaa:

Ishaani will pass out, leaving the entire Shah family under stress. They'll rush her to a nearby hospital. The family will soon learn about Ishaani being fed the wrong medicine. Pakhi will be seen blaming Bapuji for his illiteracy and will not accept her ignorance in the matter.

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa

In tonight's episode, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will learn about Rahul and Gulati's involvement in putting cockroaches in the food made by Anupamaa. Anupamaa will be proven innocent. Anupamaa tells Rahul that she will never forgive him and tells him that all the employees of Spice and Chutney, along with Yashdeep and his mother, will never forgive him. Gulati also makes an offer to Toshu to work for him and challenges Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) that they'll not be able to prove him wrong in court.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, June 13: Anuj vents out his emotions; Dimpy gets entangled in theft case