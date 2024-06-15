Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Rupali Ganguly to Sumeet Raghavan, here's what actors are doing after the show

Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai brought a breath of fresh air amidst the saas-bahu drama dominance. Despite over 13 years since its last episode, every character remains beloved. The cast included Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and more. Now, let's explore what these artists are doing currently.

1. Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly portrayed Monisha, who was perceived as careless, awkward, and sometimes uninformed among other household members. Initially named Manisha, her name was refined by her mother-in-law. Monisha shared a good relationship with her father-in-law, Indravadan.

Rupali has also been part of reality shows like 'Bigg Boss,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and daily soaps like 'Parvarrish Season 1,' and currently stars as the protagonist in the popular TV series Anupamaa.

2. Sumeet Raghavan

Sumeet Raghavan played Sahil, Maya's eldest son and a cosmetic surgeon, who was the voice of reason in the family. His character, Sahil, is kind, intelligent, and dedicated to his family.

Sahil often found himself caught between Maya and Monisha, usually ending up on the losing side. However, he shared a humorous rapport with his brother Rosesh, often teased by their father, Indravadan.

Sumeet also appeared in 'Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai' as an extraterrestrial. Currently, he is part of the popular TV series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

3. Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah played Maya, Indravadan's wife, who preferred the finest in every aspect of her life. Her middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha, often irritated her.

Maya's efforts to instill refined behavior in Monisha, along with her unique humor and sarcastic remarks, added to the show's charm.

Rosesh, Maya’s younger son always favored her. Her poised demeanor and stylish fashion sense made her one of television's most iconic characters.

Ratna Pathak Shah, who portrayed Maya with sophistication, now sports salt-and-pepper hair. She has been active in Gujarati and Hindi films and recently reunited with the Sarabhai director duo Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia for the OTT comedy show Happy Family: Conditions Apply.

4. Satish Shah

Satish Shah played Indu, the most lovable character in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai." Known for his pranks and spreading rumors, his childlike antics endeared him to nearly every viewer. His witty remarks and jibes made him a favorite in many households.

Satish Shah flawlessly portrayed the playful husband, father, and father-in-law, with his infectious smile often stealing the spotlight.

Being a veteran actor, Satish has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro," "Main Hoon Na," "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," and "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi."

5. Rajesh Kumar

Rosesh Sarabhai, portrayed by Rajesh Kumar, was intelligent, entertaining, and distinctive. Rosesh remains one of the most unique and beloved characters from "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai."

As Maya and Indravadan Sarabhai's second son, Rosesh was a quintessential momma's boy who loved writing poems that no one wanted to hear. He often appeared in absurd plays, portraying comically odd characters.

His childlike way of saying 'momma' became a hallmark of the show. Influenced by his father, Rosesh's quirky poetry, often with a humorous 'oink' tone, remains highly regarded.

6. Deven Bhojani

Dushyant, played by Deven Bhojani, was Maya's son-in-law and married to her daughter Sonya. He appeared on the show more frequently than his wife and was one of its funniest characters.

Dushyant often disrupted family discussions by obsessively sharing details about electrical brands and technical specifics, which always made viewers laugh and became his trademark.

Besides being a talented actor, Deven is also a director and producer. He directed the show 'Sumit Sambhal Lega' and is currently working on 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey,' where he reunited with Sumeet Raghavan.

7. Arvind Vaidya

Arvind Vaidya played Madhusudan, Indravadan's sister Ilaben's husband. Known for his hearing problems, which he refused to acknowledge, Madhusudan's character was hilariously entertaining. He constantly blamed others for speaking softly, leading to frequent misinterpretations that amused viewers.

Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai remains a beloved classic, offering a refreshing break from traditional soap operas. The memorable characters, from Maya and Indravadan to Monisha, Sahil, Rosesh, and Dushyant, each brought unique humor and charm to the show.

The talented cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani, have continued to shine in their respective careers.

As fans fondly remember their favorite moments, it’s delightful to see where these actors are today and how they continue to entertain us with their incredible talents.

