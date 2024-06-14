Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Adhik Mehta to make powerful re-entry in show; to help Anuj and Anupama re-unite?

Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The upcoming episodes will bring a shocker for the audiences as a tragedy will strike at the Shah family. As Pinkvilla already reported, Ishaani will face severe health issues because of Pakhi's negligence.

Now, we have exclusively learned that after seeing her daughter fight the battle of life, her father Adhik will make a grand re-entry in the show.

Here's how Adhik Mehta will re-enter Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Ishaani will be fed the wrong medicine because of this her health will worsen. Adhik had previously warned Pakhi about taking extra care of their daughter. He even mentioned that if she fails to do so, he would take legal action and fight for Ishaani's custody. Staying true to his promise, after learning about Ishaani's health because of Pakhi, he will lose his temper on Pakhi and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey).

Take a look at a few pictures of Anupamaa cast here:

Adhik to make Anupama and Anuj realize their special bond

As Adhik will meet Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj after five years, he will be seen sharing a piece of advice with them, from his own bitter experience. He tells the duo that he chose the wrong person to love but they didn't and that's the reason why they are still around each other. His words makes Anupama realize the special bond that she shares with Anuj, even after separation of so many years and the hardships that they faced.

Advertisement

Adhik Mehta on juggling between two shows at a time

While Mehta continues to play a recurring character Adhik in Anupamaa, he also plays a lead role in the show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile as Raghav. When asked about juggling between two shows, Adhik said, "I never thought I'd be able to manage two shows at a time but it worked out so well for me and it’s just because of my producers' cooperation and adjustments."

He added, "When I joined Anupamaa I was on the verge of completing Choti Sardarni and Directors' Kut Productions adjusted for me and I can never forget that and they proved that they are the best by cooperating and adjusting with me again for this show. And kudos to the team of Masterstroke production and my new show's producers for doing the same for me. This has been special."

Adhik Mehta on upcoming track in Anupamaa

Advertisement

The Choti Sardarni actor said, "As the last time Adhik warned Pakhi that he wanted full custody of their daughter Ishaani, this time he came with a bang and warned Vanraj and Pakhi about the incident that happened with his daughter, and after so many years Adhik also met Anuj and Anupamaa."

Adhik Mehta on working with Chandni Bhagwanani

Earlier, the character of Pakhi was played by actress Muskan Bamne. However, with a five-year-leap, the script demanded Pakhi becoming a mother and Bamne wasn't game to age onscreen and play a mother and thus the makers roped in Chandni Bhagwanani to essay the character of Pakhi, post-leap.

Talking about his experience working with the new Pakhi, Chandni, he said, "Chandni is a delight to work with and since she’s portraying Pakhi the amount of hard work she’s put in is commendable and we can’t ignore the fact that she’s a great actor and a hardworking individual."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter Ishaani's life in danger due to THIS reason