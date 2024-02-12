Anupamaa, February 12, 2024 episode: Anupama informs Anuj that she went to Vadodara after she left the house. She tells him that she remembered his idea of starting a cooking channel. Anuj gets teary-eyed as he realizes how Anupama remembered his advice to start a cooking channel. She then mentioned that this is how she adapted her name as Joshi Ben.

Anupama informs Anuj that she started delivering food to old-age homes. She reveals to him that Devika arrived one day, and she sent her to the USA. Anuj mentions how he has been lonely since five years. Hinting at Shruti, Anupama tells him that he was not alone. He tells her that despite being with everyone, his heart was lonely. He informs Anupama that he left his country, and business and arrived in the USA with Aadhya.

Shruti informs Aadhya about Anuj's meeting:

Shruti leaves the spa and calls Anuj to meet him. Anuj doesn't answer her call. Shruti gets a call from Aadhya. Aadhya gets suspicious and asks Shruti about Anuj. Shruti unwillingly confesses to Aadhya that Anuj has gone to a meeting. She tells Aadhya not to be upset with him and disconnects her call. Aadhya gets doubtful and mentions that Anuj must have gone to meet Anupama.

Dimpy back answers Vanraj:

Vanraj shouts at Dimpy and asks her about Titu meeting her in the dance academy. Dimpy firmly informs Vanraj that Titu arrived there to wish her luck and tells him that if he doesn't trust her, he can check the CCTV footage. Dimpy then tells Vanraj that she was happy after a long time but he can't see her happy. She walks away.

Kavya lashes out at Vanraj for setting up CCTV cameras in the dance academy. Vanraj defends himself saying that it was for safety. He mentions that Dimpy never answered him back until today. He tells Kavya that Dimpy's attitude has changed. Baapuji sides with Dimpy and tells Vanraj that he should have informed Dimpy about the cameras. He complains to Baapuji about Dimpy back answering him.

He blames Kavya for provoking Dimpy. Kavya slams him saying that he is provoking Dimpy to answer him back. Baa tells Vanraj to trust Dimpy. Vanraj firmly refuses. Baapuji then tells Vanraj that despite whatever he does, everything happens according to destiny.

Anuj gets upset with Anupama:

Anupama informs Anuj that she has stopped thinking about the future. Anuj then asks her if she thinks about their past. However, Anupama changes the topic and asks about Aadhya. She praises Aadhya's good looks, and Anuj mentions that she is like her mother. Anupama shares how Aadhya and all her children hate her including Toshu. Anuj is shocked to learn that Toshu is in the USA.

Anupama informs him that Toshu, Kinjal and Pari are here. He asks about other Shah family members. Anupama mentions that she doesn't talk to them in the last five years. She continues by mentioning that she made a new world for her. Anuj talks about his new life. Shruti decides to go to a restaurant and wait for Anuj.

Anupama asks Anuj if Aadhya will forgive her, and Anuj assures her that she will. Anuj tells Anupama that even he forgave her as it was just pain and not a grudge. He informs her that he forgave everything when he saw her again. Anupama praises Shruti and tells Anuj that Shruti loves him and Aadhya.

Anuj gets upset and tells Anupama that they should only talk about their lives instead of everything else. Anupama gets resentful saying that everything is finished and they shouldn't discuss about their lives as it is wrong. However, Anuj refuses saying that he needs answers to his questions and asks her to stop.

They argue as Anuj requests her to stop whereas she wants to leave. Anuj loses his calms and yells at Anupama asking her to stop and talk to him instead of walking away.

Shruti gets a call from Aadhya. Aadhya then gets upset thinking how Shruti is alone on her birthday and tells her that she will join her. Shruti refuses saying that she will manage alone and mentions that is happy and excited. Aadhya tells Shrutu that she doesn't trust Anuj however Shruti asks her not to worry. She disconnects her call, and Aadhya worries about Shruti. Anuj and Anupama sit to discuss but don't say anything to each other. The episode ends.

