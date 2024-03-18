Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 18: Anupama receives huge birthday gift from Yashdeep

Anupamaa, March 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj getting emotional while reminiscing about Anupama on her birthday. He puts a candle on the cake and celebrates her birthday alone. He misses Anupama badly but then remembers his promise to Aadya and his duty toward Shruti.

At Kinjal’s house, Anupama prays to God for Toshu. Pari comes and wishes Anupama on her special day. She gets a handmade birthday card for Anupamaa and calls her Super Dadi. Anupama gets happy and enjoys the moment.

Vanraj and Leela arrive there. Leela asks if there is anything special today. Kinjal tells her about Anupama’s birthday. Leela taunts Anupama and says since Anupama broke all ties with them, they don’t remember her birthday now. Anupama retorts back and makes Leela realize that when she used to stay with them, then also nobody ever wished her birthday. Vanraj asks if Anuj didn’t send her any bouquet.

Aadya finds the pastry in Anuj’s workplace and questions him about the same. She asks Anuj to forget Anupama. She pleads with him not to snatch away Shruti from her. Aadya further requests Anuj not to meet Anupama. Anuj assures her that he is just going to the office. Shruti overhears their conversation.

Advertisement

Vanraj says even Biji did not send any gifts for Anupama. Leela calls her showoff who calls Anupama her daughter but makes her do a lot of work. Anupama asks Leela to mind her words against Biji as she is a mother figure to her in this foreign country. Vanraj further taunts Anupama about Yashdeep. She asks him to mind his own business and find Toshu before she decides to hand over the video to the police. Anupama leaves.

At the restaurant, Anupama gets a big birthday surprise. Everyone wishes her and Anupama thanks everyone. Yashdeep asks Anupama to unveil her birthday gift. Anupama is in disbelief to find her photo pasted on a brand of masala chai powder which has been launched recently. She hugs Biji and expresses her gratitude as Biji and Yashdeep have gone way too far to help her fulfill her dreams.

Dimple gets excited to go to America. Kavya asks the reason for her happiness. Dimple shows her the ring Titu made her wear before going to the US. An elated Kavya tells Dimple that Anupama will take a stand for them in America. She asks Dimple to relax and go shopping.

Hasmuk prepares custard to celebrate Anupama’s birthday. Dimple and Kavya also join him. Hasmuk prays for Anupama’s growth in life. He regrets not siding with Anupama. Kavya asks him not to get upset now. He wishes Anupama had a good day.

Kinjal informs Vanraj and Leela about Yashdeep and Biji throwing a party for Anupama. Leela decides to attend the party with Kinjal and Pari while Vanraj excuses himself.

Anuj is confused about whether to wish Anupama or not. He calls at the cafe's landline. Anupama picks it up. Anuj remains silent. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 17: Anuj apologizes to Anupama for not helping her, plans to reveal BIG news