Anupamaa Written Update, March 17: Anupama feels frustrated as Toshu has escaped because of Vanraj and says how Vanraj is the reason why Toshu is a spoilt child. She worries thinking about the consequences of Toshu escaping from the police. Vikram informs Bijee and Yashdeep about Anupama's birthday. The Spice and Chutney staff, Bijee and Yashdeep plan to throw a birthday surprise party for Anupama.

Anupama arrives at the restaurant worried and informs Bijee that she took a leave to go to the police station but couldn't go. Anupama resumes work.

Vanraj plans to move to America:

Vanraj gets a call from his company. He then informs Baa that he will have to stay in America for a year for his crucial project. He tells her that he will get a house from the company and the entire family can stay in America. Vanraj tells Baa that they should sell their house to the builder. Baa breaks down. Vanraj consoles her.

Baa shares with Vanraj how she wants her family to stay together and they can stay together in America after Toshu returns. She tells Vanraj to think about Dimpy, Kavya, and Maahi before making a decision. Vanraj tells Baa that he will discuss this with Baapuji and the family can come over for a vacation at least. As Baa is worried, Kinjal suggests to Baa that they should meet Anupama.

Advertisement

Anuj apologizes to Anupama:

Anuj arrives to meet Anupama and informs her that he will request the client to take the case back so that Toshu will have another chance to improve himself. Anupama tells Anuj to not do this and tells him that Toshu will have to accept his crime. She then apologizes to Anuj on behalf of Toshu.

Anuj then apologizes to her for not being there for her in her tough time. However, Anupama understands Anuj's situation and asks Anuj to forget their past. Anuj gets restless. He recalls how he promised Shruti to get married to her. As Anuj is about to inform Anupama about his decision, Baa and Kinjal arrive.

Baa and Bijee get into an argument:

Baa slams Anupama for chatting with Anuj and taunts her saying that if Yashdeep fires her Anuj will hire her. Anuj taunts Baa saying that he hired Toshu and everyone knows what happened next. Baa asks Anupama to make tea for her.

When Anupama leaves, Baa tells Anuj to ask Anupama to not send Toshu to jail. Anuj refuses to interfere in the matter. Baa then taunts Anuj for talking to Anupama despite being in a relationship with Shruti.

Baa gets into a light-hearted argument with Bijee over the restaurant. Anupama interrupts and stops it. Baa then notices Anupama cleaning the tables and asks her not to do it as she is not a waitress. Anupama gives it back saying that she used to do this in Shah's house. Baa tells her that they are her family.

Bijee interrupts saying that Anupama gets paid well for her work and she even gets respect which her family never gave her. Baa taunts Bijee saying that she has a special bond with Anupama because Yashdeep has a special bond with her. Bijee slams Baa saying that everyone is close to Anupama because of her good nature.

She slams Baa for speaking badly about Anupama and tells her that she is her daughter. She yells at Baa for constantly taunting Anupama.

Toshu gets scared as the cops check his ID thinking that Anupama must have given his picture to the cop. The cop allows him to go after seeing his face. Toshu remembers Vanraj's advice of giving time to Anupama. He is relieved thinking that after some time Anupama will forgive him.

Advertisement

Bijee reminds Vikram and Yashdeep about Anupama's birthday party preparations. Yashdeep informs Bijee that he has taken a gift for Anupama.

Ishaani, Ansh and Maahi get happy:

Ansh and Ishaani get happy thinking that they are going to the USA. Maahi worries thinking that she will have to go to the hostel if everyone goes to the USA. Pakhi arrives and learns that Vanraj is taking the family to the USA. She gets happy thinking that she will open a store in the USA.

Baapuji notices Maahi is sad and asks her the reason for being sad. Pakhi says that Maahi knows Vanraj will not take her to the USA and will put her back in the hostel. Dimpy, Kavya, and everyone else gets sad hearing this from Pakhi.

Ansh and Ishaani then say that they will not go to the USA without Maahi. Ansh assures Maahi that he will talk to Vanraj. Maahi mentions how Vanraj won't listen and Pakhi says this too. Kavya loses her calm at Pakhi.

Kavya assures Maahi that they will go to the USA as even her sister stays there. Pakhi gets angry. Baapuji declares that everyone will go to the USA. As the kids celebrate, Dimpy too joins them. Kavya and Baapuji get happy seeing Dimpy happy.

Toshu calls Kinjal:

Toshu calls Kinjal. Kinjal slams him for running away and requests him to come back. She assures him that they will find a way to save him somehow. Toshu then denies coming back as he fears that Anupama will put him in jail. Kinjal gets angry at Toshu for not worrying about Pari and his family. Toshu disconnects the call. He then recalls how Vanraj assured him that he would handle Anupama.

Anuj arrives at the restaurant with cake at midnight to celebrate Anupama's birthday. They dance together and celebrate their birthday. Anuj then realizes it is a dream. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash; nominees for Best Actor Female TV