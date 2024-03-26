Anupamaa Written Update, March 26: Anupama prays to god as she thinks of the obstacles that will come their way today. She recalls how only Kavya and Dimpy know about her and Kinjal's plan and thinks that Toshu is Vanraj's weakness.

As Baa arrives in the living room, everyone starts laughing at her as her face is covered with color. As Kinjal shows her face to her on camera, Baa gets angry. Baapuji and everyone pull Baa's leg. Ansh playfully points his water gun at Kinjal and Kinjal furiously throws his gun away.

Everyone is shocked to see her reaction. She recalls how the goons pointed the gun at her. To lighten the tension in the air, Anupama tells Ansh that Kinjal was playing a prank on him. The kids start laughing and the mood lightens.

Vanraj bonds with Maahi:

The kids run behind Vanraj to put colors on him but he hides behind the blanket and tells them that he doesn't like playing. While the kids jump on the bed to put colors on him, Maahi recalls how Vanraj ignored her.

The kids put color on his face and ran away. Maahi stands there seeing Vanraj. Vanraj then asks why she didn't put color on his face and asks Maahi to put color on his face. She applies color to Vanraj and wishes him a happy Holi. Vanraj also wishes her back and blesses her. Anupama and Kavya get emotional seeing Vanraj being nice to Maahi. Vanraj recalls the time when Kavya confessed to being pregnant with Anirudh's child.

Maahi tells Kavya that her Holi is a happy Holi as Vanraj wished her and even asked her to put color on him. Kavya hugs her and gets emotional as she is happy. Vanraj gets a call from Toshu.

Shah family celebrate Holi with Yashdeep and Bijee:

Yashdeep gets tensed after talking on the phone. He tells Bijee that there is no way to get out of it. Bijee tells him that they should tell everyone. Yashdeep says that they should inform everyone after Holi and mentions how he wishes for some miracle to happen. Vikram arrives and notices tension on Bijee and Yashdeep's face. He asks if everything is okay and Bijee changes the topic.

Anupama and the Shah family arrive at the Holi celebration. Anupama is tense thinking about Toshu's behavior and the threat of the goons. Vanraj recalls getting a call from Toshu. They meet Yashdeep and Bijee and wish them Happy Holi.

Kinjal warns the kids to be around while playing Holi. When Pari argues, Kinjal gets angry and asks them to be around them. Yashdeep notices Anupama's tension and asks if everything is okay. Baa says everything is okay.

Titu shocks the Shah family:

The event starts and the host introduces the dancers. As the performance starts, Titu arrives as the lead dancer. Everyone is shocked to see him. He meets Anupama and everyone. Vanraj gets angry seeing Titu in America. Anuj arrives and sees Anupama. They both recall their Holi moments from the past. Anuj then goes to Shruti. A stranger sees Kinjal and Anupama from a distance.

Pakhi meets her friend and Anupama sees them together. She remembers that she saw Pakhi and her friend together in a restaurant. Pakhi introduces her friend Arush to Baa and tells her that he is a green card holder and soon they are going to be business partners. Baa is shocked to hear this and thinks that Pakhi is not doing right. Baa then sees Kinjal worried and asks her not to worry so much. A stranger sees Kinjal from a distance.

Anuj wishes Happy Holi to Baapuji, Baa, Bijee and Yashdeep. Shruti sees him from a distance. When Yashdeep wishes Anupama Happy Holi, Anuj overhears this and gets jealous. Shruti notices Anuj's jealousy. Titu insists Anupama to dance with him. She agrees after Bijee and Baa force her. Everyone plays Holi and dances together.

While Anuj and Anupama dance, Shruti gets drunk and forcefully dances with Anuj. Everyone sees Shruti dancing with Anuj. Anupama sees them together and feels upset. As Pakhi and Arush talk, Baa arrives and tells Arush to leave. Pakhi then drags Arush away from Baa.

Baapuji tries to convince Vanraj:

Vanraj loses calm as Titu is in America. Baapuji asks Vanraj to calm down. However, Vanraj says that he planned to come here. Baapuji requests Vanraj to accept Titu and Dimpy's relationship. Vanraj argues that love is not important. Baapuji asks Vanraj to give Titu and Dimpy a chance and asks him to accept them. He tells her to accept them and leaves.

Vanraj then sees Titu approaching towards Dimpy to put color on her. He follows Titu hurriedly and Anupama and Baapuji see him. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

