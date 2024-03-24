Anupamaa Written Update, March 24: Bijee gets happy seeing the kids enjoy the Holi celebration. Yashdeep asks Anupama why Kinjal hasn't come and Kavya informs them that she has an online meeting and will join them if the meeting is over. Baa and Bijee get into a light fight and Anupama and Yashdeep ask them to stop.

The Shah family celebrates:

When Yashdeep asks everyone if they will be present at the Holi celebration, Vanraj says that he doesn't have to tolerate them because of Anupama. Bijee realizes Vanraj's stubbornness. As Anupama is about to go into the kitchen, Yashdeep and Bijee stop her. Vikram serves a welcome drink to everyone. Baapuji arrives and teases Bijee by splashing water on her from a water gun.

Anupama introduces them to each other. Baapuji then asks Bijee if she is from Jamnagar and shares with her that there is one Punjabi girl in his class. While Baapuji and Bijee bond, Baa gets jealous. Vanraj takes a dig at Baa's jealousy.

Everyone does Holika pooja and Vanraj notices how Yashdeep is admiring Anupama. Everyone prays to Holika godess. Anupama prays for everyone and for the restaurant. She then prays to god to help her to prove her innocence.

Anuj, Aadhya, and Shruti arrive:

Anuj, Aadhya, and Shruti arrive at the Holi celebration. Aadhya gets upset and wants to return. Vanraj sees Anuj and greets him. He introduces himself to Shruti. Vanraj sees Aadhya and reminds her about their happy time. He tells Aadhya that he understands that she doesn't want any relation from her past. Anuj greets everyone, Anupama moves away from the celebration to call Kinjal.

Shruti meets Anupama and they both ask each other how they are doing. Aadhya arrives and tells Shruti that she wants to pray to god and ask him to push away negative people from their lives. Aadhya takes the plate from Anupama's hand and walks away. Anupama gets upset seeing Aadhya's misbehavior.

Vanraj taunts Anupama:

Vanraj arrives and taunts Anupama saying that she can't take care of any relationship. He tells her that his family is together and Anuj's family is also together. Vanraj tells Anupama that she is alone. Anupama gives it back saying that she has her god with her. However, Vanraj continues taunting her. She answers him back and walks away.

Aadhya gets angry:

Anupama worries thinking about Kinjal as she doesn't answer the phone. Aadhya insists Anuj and Shruti that they should leave. She loses her calm as Anuj and Shruti refuse to leave early. Aadhya yells and says that she doesn't like the Shah family. Pakhi also gets angry and starts arguing with Aadhya. Anupama interrupts their argument and asks Pakhi to stop fighting. Anupama slams Pakhi.

Vanraj and Anuj also get into a war of words. Yashdeep asks Anuj to leave as Aadhya wants to leave. Aadhya unknowingly pushes Anupama and she is about to fall into the fire. Anuj tries to save Anupama and leaves Aadhya's hand. Yashdeep saves Anupama. Aadhya gets upset thinking that Anuj left her hand because of Anupama.

Anuj apologizes and they leave. Everyone goes to eat food. Baapuji and Bijee discuss how Anupama's life is filled with troubles.

Anuj scolds Aadhya for her rude behavior towards Anupama. He becomes extremely angry and demands that Aadhya treat everyone with respect. Aadhya remembers how Anupama risked her own life to save Pari. Anuj reminds Aadhya of all the sacrifices Anupama made for her, including giving up her dream of going to the USA. Anuj tells Aadhya that she can't keep bringing up that one incident and arguing about it every time.

He gets upset as he explains to Aadhya how badly she misbehaved at the celebration. As Aadhya tries to defend herself, Anuj asks her to stop and tells her that everyone has problems. Anuj tells Aadhya that he is making sacrifices for her. Shruti is shocked to hear this. Anuj continues explaining to her how she can't always play a victim card.

Kinjal gets in trouble:

As Kinjal is attending the online meeting, she feels someone's presence in the house. However, she doesn't see anyone. Kinjal gets suspicious that someone is in the house as she is in the middle of a meeting. The goons attack Kinjal.

The goons tie Kinjal to a chair and check the house for money. The goon points the gun at Kinjal and asks about Toshu. Kinjal pleads for her life as the goon threatens to kill her. They warn her to reveal where Toshu is. Anupama, Kavya, and Dimpy arrive and are shocked to see Kinjal tied to the chair. They rescue her.

Kinjal breaks down and hugs Anupama. Kinjal tells Anupama that the goons have threatened her that if she doesn't repay the money then they will kidnap Pari. Kinjal gets angry as she mentions how Toshu ran away but has left them to die. Kinjal breaks down as she explains how she is scared for everyone. Anupama then states that she will bring Toshu back. She says that he will have to pay for his mistakes.

Anupama says that she gave time to Toshu because she wanted him to confess his crime. She decides to bring Toshu back. Anupama makes a plan with Kinjal, Dimpy and Kavya. The episode ends.

