Anupamaa Written Update, May 22: Anupama tells Gultai she won't be able to talk to him as she is busy and asks him to speak to Toshu during his break. Gulati taunts Anupama for her success and tells her she will soon see her downfall. Yashdeep warns Gulati to speak nicely. Anupama tells Gulati she has experienced struggling and seeing a downfall, so she doesn't care about failure. Anupama asks Gulati to leave.

Anupama and Anuj get excited for Aadhya's birthday:

Anupama arrives home and gets excited for Aadhya's birthday. She tells Anuj how she is excited to do the preparations. Anuj shares with Anupama that Aadhya is asleep while taking medicines. Anupama mentions that it's nice that Aadhya is asleep. Anuj recalls how Aadhya told him to tell Anupama not to attend her birthday.

Anuj and Anupama worry about her health. Anupama gets happy as she shares her decoration plans with Anuj, which she wants to do for Aadhya's birthday. Both then start doing decorations.

Toshu arrives late at home. Kinjal catches him and gets suspicious. Toshu lies, saying he went for a walk because he was tired. Kinjal doubts and asks him why he tried to sneak in if he went for a walk. Toshu asks Kinjal not to ask him questions.

Anupama and Anuj wish Aadhya virtually:

Anupama and Anuj finish decorating the house. Shruti decides to give Anupama a hint so she won't attend Aadhya's birthday. She thinks it's only her right to celebrate Aadhya's birthday with Anuj. As it's 12 am, Anupama looks at Aadhya's birthday on the phone and sings the Happy Birthday song. She asks Anuj to join. Anuj and Anupama pray for Aadhya. Anuj says that they should click a photo to remember the moment.

Anuj worries about Aadhya's sadness and her anger towards Anupama. He gets hesitant about how he will tell Anupama not to attend Aadhya's birthday.

Kavya doubts Vanraj:

Kavya gets excited about her new course. She then remembers how Vanraj was restless when his documents fell. She tries to open the locker when Vanraj is in the washroom but remains unsuccessful. Vanraj arrives and gets suspicious seeing Kavya. Vanraj then gets a call from Titu's friend, who tells Vanraj he has information about Titu. Kavya hides the keys.

Anupama wishes Aadhya:

The following day, Anupama goes to Aadhya's room to wish her. Aadhya is asleep, and Anupama keeps her gift and wishes her. As Aadhya is asleep, Anupama talks to her and says she must rush to the restaurant early so she won't meet her now. She takes a picture with Aadhya and leaves. Anupama then makes a birthday cake for Aadhya. Anuj helps Anupama as he recites how to welcome the food critic.

Anuj sees the photo and cake and compliments her. Anupama decides to meet Aadhya before going. Anuj recalls how Aadhya doesn't want to see Anupama. Anupama gets a call from Yashdeep and prepares to leave for the restaurant. After Anupama leaves, Anuj worries about Anupama. The episode ends.

