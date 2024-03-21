Namita Thapar, a name synonymous with success in the Indian business sector is best known as one of the investors or Sharks in Shark Tank India 3. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has not just excelled in her professional endeavors, but she also wears other hats with remarkable finesse. Today, Thapar turns a year older. On her birthday, we look at a few of the many reasons why she is the coolest Shark.

The fashionista side of Namita Thapar

While Namita Thapar has been on the panel since the first season, one thing that caught our eyes this season was how she upped her fashion game. From high-end designer outfits to perfect make-up and hairstyles, it seems the investor is using the platform to show off her sartorial sophistication.

From power suits to runway-ready gowns, Namita Thapar is experimenting a lot with her looks and we are not complaining. In an interview with us, her fellow Shark Vineeta Singh even shared how this season Namita is so relaxed on sets and she is always busy fixing her hair or makeup.

Just three days back, Namita posted a picture of her in a beautiful creme-colored co-ord set, completed with a shrug. She completed the look with silver junk jewelry and wrote in the caption, “Look 17 of @sharktank.india. Shooting for an episode exclusively on Environment, an area I’m extremely passionate about !”

The Shark embraces memes on herself

In February, Namita Thapar uploaded a video that shows her speaking at a business summit. In the half-minute clip, she revealed how she handles memes made about her and trolling. In the video, she can be seen putting off her jacket and revealing the text written on her tee shirt. She goes on to read the text which says, "I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari."

Further, she adds that she has another tee shirt that says, ‘nepo kid, ye meri expertise nahi hai, I am out.’ She also adds, "The best way to deal with trolling is just to have fun with it, to own it, and to embrace it."

Here’s the video that she shared on social media:

Namita Thapar knows how to handle trolls

A few days back, Namita Thapar held an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. While most users took this opportunity to ask insightful questions of the entrepreneur, a few trolled her.

Some pointed out that Namita Thapar works in a company built by her dad. One user asked her, “What is your role in emcure pharma? What made you agree to be a shark? You didn't build your own business so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?” To this, the Shark Tank India 3 judge replied, "Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too.”

Another user asked what she would do if she had no ‘daddy’s money’. Thapar wrote a positive reply highlighting her education which reads, "I am a CA (first attempt)...MBA ...fantastic credentials ...I'm sure I would do just fine even without daddy money my friend!"

This shows a lot about Namita’s integrity and values, how she kept calm and gave an apt reply to trolls without shaming them.

Namita Thapar talks about REAL problems

The entrepreneur always tries her best to empower women everywhere. Very recently, she shared an informative post on peri-menopause on social media which got immense engagement. She made sure to reply to every netizen. Seeing the crazy response from viewers, she also hosted an Instagram live with top gynecologists in the country to address the concerns of netizens.

She also talked about her experiences with mental health, IVF, and fitness on Shark Tank India.

Besides health, the entrepreneur questioned the 70-hour work week when industry leaders were advocating for it. Sharing a post on social media, she wrote, “@anupammittal.me if we listen to you & other experts about working 70 hour/ week (plus horrendous commute time) will we ever find time for family, creating precious memories & most importantly for mental health ??”

First Shark to have an exit

How cool is it to be the first Shark to have an exit? Namita Thapar hit the milestone as she became the first Shark to take a partial exit from a retail brand that she invested in during the first season of Shark Tank India.

The Shark Tank Inida 3 got a 3.5X return on her investment. When Rare Planet shared their pitch, they had only 4 stores and now they have over 45 stores while, many criticise Namita for saying she is very selective about her investment, the entrepreneur always stated that she wants to make investments in areas she has expertise in.

We hope this powerful woman continues to make young girls dream big and supports every woman to shatter barriers.

Pinkvilla wishes Namita Thapar a happy birthday!

