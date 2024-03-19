Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar hugs Rupali Ganguly after she wins Best Female Actor award; WATCH

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards, held on March 18, 2024, celebrated and acknowledged the contributions of actors from Bollywood, TV, South Indian cinema, and OTT platforms. The event recognized their significant impact on the entertainment industry through their performances. Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, beloved by audiences over time, was honored with the Best Female Actor award. Post that, she received a heartfelt hug from director Karan Johar, acknowledging her dedication and contribution to the industry.

When Karan Johar hugged Rupali Ganguly

Prominent Bollywood director Karan Johar was seen congratulating Rupali Ganguly on receiving the award for best female television actress. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director gave her a warm and genuine hug, congratulating Ganguly on her big win. Further, the duo was seen indulging in more than just a conversation as they shared laughter and a fun discussion. Their conversation was accompanied by Rupali’s young brother, Vijay Ganguly who is a choreographer and director. In the video, the trio seemed to have a delightful conversation.

More about Rupali Ganguly during the award function night

At the event, Rupali Ganguly was seen slaying in a monochromatic sparkling silver saree, while pairing it with a vintage designer blouse. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was seen meeting and engaging in conversation with several Bollywood who’s who. In a beautiful encounter, Ganguly was also seen sharing a pure connection with veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Both the actresses indulged in an insightful conversation.

Overall, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards was a star-studded evening where many of the actors were given recognition for their talent and style.

More about Anupamaa

Rupali's award-winning performance in Anupamaa brought a fresh perspective to Indian television. The show, acclaimed for its novel approach, has been a game-changer in the TV industry. It tells the story of Anupamaa, a devoted mother and housewife who sacrifices her dreams for her family but is met with disrespect and discovers her husband Vanraj's affair. Anupamaa resonates with middle-aged women everywhere, portraying their often underappreciated support for their families. Alongside Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play leading roles in the show.

