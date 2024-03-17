Popular actress Ridhima Pandit became a household name after essaying the role of a robot in the hit show, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. By essaying the unique role of a robot, Ridhima quickly grabbed eyeballs and gained a massive fan following for her acting. She managed to evoke emotions in the hearts of the audience and has been enjoying immense popularity since then.

Ridhima Pandit shares opinion on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Ridhima Pandit recently appeared on Digital Commentary's podcast and spoke her heart out about her iconic show. She also shared her opinion about Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is also similar to her show, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. In this film, Kriti played the role of a robot, Sifra.

When Ridhima was asked whether she watched Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she said, "I have watched it, it's good. Good for the makers, good for the people who watched it." Ridhima was asked whether she ever thought that she could have done a better job in playing the role of Sifra.

Replying to this, she said, "Of course, I think why not. But maybe they wanted to pick someone from film stars. Probably, that could have been the launch. You never know. It's star versus actors, absolutely."

Take a look at the post here-

Ridhima Pandit talks about her show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant:

In the same podcast, Ridhima Pandit also spoke about her show, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. She expressed her joy that people remember her because of her character and the show. She shared, "I am happy that I have played a character that people are unable to forget even after so many years. It is a great feeling that people remember my character."

Ridhima revealed how people still praise her for her character. Revealing how she was able to sound like a robot while saying her dialogues, she said, "My producer's brief was 'you're a robot, you can't express emotions but you have to capture the audiences' emotions and enhance it'."

Ridhima then enacted how she would express her anger, in a different voice which would help her deliver the emotion but also sound like a robot. She expressed that she enjoyed doing these nuances.

Speaking about Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, the show aired from 2016-2017.

