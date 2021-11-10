EXCLUSIVE: Juhi Babbar and Ridhima Pandit team up for Navjot Gulati's Sweetu

After short films like Best Girlfriend with Vikrant Massey, Second Hand with Parul Gulati and Jai Mata Di with Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others, writer director Navjot Gulati kicked off shooting for his fifth short film title Sweetu. It features Juhi Babbar Soni and Ridhima Pandit in lead roles and is currently being shot at Panjim in Goa.

“It’s a slice of life short film about two women, who have a lot of things in common, more than what anyone can imagine. It’s produced by Versova Hustler with Crazy Cat Films and will be shot in Goa over a period a two days and stream on an OTT platform sometime next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

In the past, Navjot has worked as a writer on films like Ginny Weds Sunny and Running Shaadi and is currently also developing the script of his next feature film as a director, which goes on floors next year. Ridhima Pandit was recently in the news for participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. The actress has also been a part of another reality show, the Rohit Shetty hosted, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is popularly known for the character of Rajni in the popular daily soap, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

Juhi Babbar on the other hand comes from the theater background and has acted in the 2005 Punjabi film, Yaaran Nal Baharan and the Neeraj Pandey directed Aiyaary. She has also been a part of the daily soap, Ghar Ki Baat Hai. Meanwhile, the Hindi film industry is back on track with theatrical business booming closer to the pre pandemic era. The industry is now all gearing up for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Antim, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Spiderman, 83 and Jersey. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

