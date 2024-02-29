Ridhima Pandit arrived in the limelight thanks to her performance in the show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, where she played a super humanoid robot. Later on, the actress went on to participate in several reality shows. It has been a while since the actress has not been a part of any television shows, but she manages to stay connected with her fans through her social media handle. Recently, Ridhima Pandit underlined the true requirement of being an actor.

Ridhima Pandit believes acting profession requires mental strength

A few hours ago, Ridhima Pandit took to her Instagram story and penned a long note giving a reality check to people who think acting is just a glam profession. The actress wrote, "Woke up at 3:30 am Travel time to shoot location1 hr. 4-5am Got ready from 5-6 am On set since 6 am Did packup early- my silverlining Whoever said being an Actor was easy must come watch us shoot in 40 degress of maddening heat on a good day, with layers of makeup- emoting- dancing-performing stunts-still looking glamorous with our makeup melting."

She added, "kudos to the whole crew (The Technicians, Direction Team. Production Team.. who are there before any of us (apologies if have left out mentioning anyone) Moral of the story.. Acting as a profession is not just glamour.. It's a lot of physical and mental work coming to play..baaki kya kehna, lag raho doston "All izzz well."

Advertisement

Look at her story here:

Ridhima Pandit's work in the industry

Starting her career as a model, Ridhima Pandit ventured into the television industry with the sitcom Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. Later, she became one of the participants in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and emerged as the second runner-up.

Further, Ridhima was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. However, she had a short stint on the show, as she was evicted within the initial few days. Most recently, the actress was seen at the wedding of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: 'Bhaad mein gaya dil’: Why did Jennifer Winget REACT this way while speaking to Karan Wahi?