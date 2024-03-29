Popular actor Kushal Tandon celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday (March 28). The birthday boy received special wishes from his fans and friends. Among all, his close friend and former co-star Shivangi Joshi also wished him by sharing a sweet post on her social media handle. Shivangi and Kushal never fail to define best friend forever goals and this special birthday post is proof of how much they adore each other.

Shivangi Joshi wishes Kushal Tandon:

A few hours back, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to wish Kushal Tandon on his birthday. She shared several unseen moments of them from the sets of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. Along with this, she wrote a long note praising Kushal.

In the caption of this post, Shivangi Joshi wrote, "Wishing the most beautiful soul a birthday filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness.Today, we’re celebrating you! Another year older, wiser, and more fabulous than ever. To the person who brings a touch of uniqueness to every moment, may your birthday be equally exceptional. On your special day, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. You deserve nothing less! Happy Birthday! May this new year of life bring you endless joy, prosperity, and unforgettable memories. Lots of love @therealkushaltandon."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's post here-

As soon as this post was uploaded, fans showered their love on this BFF duo. Kushal Tandon also dropped 'heart and hug 'emoticons on this post.

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show:

Speaking about Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's friendship, the two formed a close bond while working on their hit show, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. They starred opposite each other in the show. While Shivangi essayed the role of Aradhana Sahni, Kushal played Reyansh Lamba.

This fresh pairing left fans mesmerized and the viewers showered immense love on their on-screen chemistry. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka premiered on 3 July 2023 and went off air in February 2024.

Workwise, Shivangi Joshi has starred in numerous hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Bekaboo, and more. She even did a web show titled Jab We Matched.

