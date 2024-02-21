BFFs Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai give a peek into their unconditional bond; see PICS

The divas of the television industry, Ankita Lokhande, and Rashami Desai, have been best friends for many years. Both actresses share a lasting bond and never fail to set best friend goals on social media. Recently, the duo shared a post where they are spending quality girl time together.

BFFs Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai exude ‘friendship goals’

Recently, the most popular friends on television, Ankita Lokhande, and Rashami Desai, once again grabbed the attention of their fans. The duo never misses a chance to flaunt their friendship. Lokhande shared a post cherishing their strong bond. She shared a string of photos featuring Rashami and her and captioned it, “Rashuuuuuuu! Hamari dosti forever.”

Ankita and Rashami's friendship post is filled with much positivity. Their photos are all about true female friendships that will definitely leave you missing your BFF. The pictures depict the purity of the relationship they share, with their faces exploding with smiles. The happiness of meeting each other after so long is evident on their faces.

For the unversed, the Pavitra Rishta actress shares an unconditional bond of friendship with Rashami. Essentially, they are more than just friends to each other, often giving soul-sister goals.

Previously, in a tweet, the Uttaran actress claimed that Ankita is not just a friend but family to her. She tweeted, “Jhagad kab hua. Guys, she’s not just a friend; she’s my family. Please don’t spread such rumours. #rashkita forever.”

Rashami posted this tweet in response to questions about her friendship with Ankita Lokhande when she was unable to attend the Holi bash hosted by Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande.

Rashami Desai and Ankita Lokhande's respective journey in Bigg Boss

Rashami and Ankita, both appeared in different seasons of Bigg Boss and had strong gameplay strategies. While Ankita Lokhande was a top-five finalist of Bigg Boss 17, Rashami Desai also made it to the list of finalists as she was a strong contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Both actresses are popular names in the television industry, having graced it with some prominent characters. Earlier, Ankita Lokhande was associated with Pavitra Rishta, while Rashami Desai was the lead actress in Uttaran.

