Bharti Singh’s son Gola receives THIS big pre-birthday surprise from aunt Shehnaaz Gill

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son will turn two this year and to make his birthday grand, his dear aunt Shehnaaz Gill has sent him a big birthday surprise. Gola was bursting with excitement after taking a first look at his first birthday gift for this year. Check here what happened next.

What Shehnaaz Gill has sent in surprise to Gola?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be celebrating their son, Gola’s second birthday this year on 3rd April. Almost a week before the munchkin’s big day, Gola received his first birthday gift which came straight from her aunt Shehnaaz Gill. As soon as Bharti disclosed the news of the big surprise to Gola, he was seen jumping with joy and he couldn’t wait to take a look at the gift sent by his aunt. While Bharti waited for Haarsh to open it, she said that opening that gift was not her cup of tea.

After the arrival of Haarsh, Gola’s gift was revealed, and it was a huge jeep. Gola’s eyes filled with joy after looking at his gift, and while expressing his excitement he clapped. Later he sat inside the car, and enjoyed his first ride.

Gola denied thanking Shehnaaz for sending him a gift

Later in her vlog, Bharti was teaching Gola how to start the ignition of the toy jeep that he had received the same morning from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, where the comedian asked her son to say thank you to his aunt for sending the gift. Putting it in Bharti’s words she asked Gola, “Gole bolo Sana (Gola repeat Sana).” Responding to which he said, “Nahi (no).” The Dance Deewane 4 anchor again gave it a try and asked him to repeat, “Bolo mausi thank you (Say thank you to you aunt).”

At last, Bharti sends an apology message to Shehnaaz expressing that everyone is trying very hard to get a thank you out of Gola, but unfortunately, he is not ready to express his thanks. Later Bharti was seen enjoying the ride in the brand new jeep. She was also seen complaining about the less space in Mumbai’s homes when she got hurt twice from the new jeep.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa work

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa stay connected to their fans, as they keep on updating their daily vlogs on their YouTube channel. They never miss sharing even a single day’s insight through their vlogs. They together run a podcast channel, where they invite celebrities and artists from different backgrounds. Also, the couple plays host on different reality shows, Bharti for Dance Deewane 4 and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for Super Star Singer 3 along with Rohanpreet Singh.

