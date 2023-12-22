Jasmin Bhasin reveals how Aly Goni confessed love secretly in Bigg Boss 14 house; shares marriage plans

Jasmin Bhasin has made a profound name for herself in the television industry. After working down south and in the TV world, Jasmin is also set to conquer the Punjabi film industry. The actress recently returned from London for her shoot for her upcoming film Carry On Jatiye, co-starring Sargun Mehta and Sunil Grover, among others.

Jasmin recently appeared on BFFs Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast for their YouTube channel and she spilled the beans regarding her journey in the industry, love life, and more. She also poured her heart into her relationship with her beau, Aly Goni.

Jasmin Bhasin reveals Aly Goni secretly confessed his feelings inside the BB14 house

In the conversation with Bharti and Haarsh, Jasmin revealed her love life and relationship with Aly Goni. Narrating her love story, the Tashn-E-Ishq actress said that she met Aly while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became good friends with him. She mentioned that anybody who knows Aly well would fall in love with him and she also had the same feelings for him.

Jasmin added that she'd confessed her liking to Goni but he mentioned that they should not ruin the beautiful friendship that they have and stay friends because of several reasons, including the religious differences. Jasmin accepted Aly's decision and remained friends with him.

Take a look at a clip from Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachyaa's podcast with Jasmin Bhasin here

Jasmin added that when Aly came into the Bigg Boss house, he realized that he was staying in denial and that he also loved her. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, "There was a task in Bigg Boss 14 when there was a lot of music; he removed his microphone and whispered into my ears that he loves me and we can be in a relationship. I also agreed because I already had this realization.'

Jasmin Bhasin on bond with Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin stated that after Aly asked her to maintain friendship before Bigg Boss, she agreed and remained his friend. She revealed that Aly wasn't finding comfort in other ladies he was meeting on coffee dates and would return to her and talk about the girls. She said, "I realized that if we stay like this, we wouldn't move on, and just then I got the offer of Bigg Boss. I told Aly that I am going for around four months and he will have a lot of alone time to introspect and get habituated to my absence. However, that distance worked oppositely for us. It was this distance that made him realize what he wanted in life."

Jasmin Bhasin on Aly Goni's gelling well with her parents

Bharti and Haarsh asked Bhasin about the family week episode wherein her parents entered the house and probably looked upset with her relationship with Aly Goni. Talking about the same, Jasmin revealed that her parents weren't upset; it was just that they met after a long time. The actress added, "My father had taught me to never let go of your love and it stayed with me. I was sure that they wouldn't mind me finding love on the show."

She added, "I know things did look very intense; however, Aly told me that his father might need some time and she should give them that time. She said Aly told her, 'Dekh, kabhi meri bhi beti hogi or woh mujhe hurt karegi toh kaise lagega toh tu apne papa ko time de. I will be the best version of myself and things will get better soon. And I sort of fell deeper in love with his mature stance on the sensitive topic."

She further added that Aly kept his word and became a better version of himself. Now, her family loves him dearly and all her cousins go gaga over their 'Aly Bhaiya'.

Jasmin Bhasin on marriage plans

Bestie Bharti asked Jasmin about her marriage plans and requested that she go for a destination wedding and choose an international location. To this, Jasmin added that they (Aly and her) will collectively take a decision. She mentioned having to look after many responsibilities and financial aspects before taking the big step.

Jasmin Bhasin on her first television break in Tashan-E-Ishq

Jasmin revealed that all the projects that she did were connected and she felt like God had been holding her hand and walking her through the journey with her getting good opportunities. She mentioned that the makers of her first show were looking for a cute, bubbly, and Punjabi girl and weren't able to find one. When she got the offer, she was going through a financial crisis with her father being ill and her brother studying. She states that after that show, there has been no looking back.

After the first show, she started bagging others and got recognized by people with her popular characters like Teni and Twinkle.



