In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests to promote their recent film. This is their second film together and the two spilled beans about each other and also shared interesting insights. During the conversation, Rajkumar Rao shared that he was duped of Rs 10,000 with the promise of a role even before he started his career. Read on to know the entire episode.

Rajkumar Rao on being duped of money over acting promise

During tonight's episode, Kapil Sharma asked Rajkummar Rao to explain the incident when he was duped of money with the promise of a role. The Kai Po Che actor who was in class 11 at that time narrated, "It was in Delhi. I used to ride on a bicycle to travel from Gurgaon to Delhi. I saw a newspaper cutting about a Zee TV show. I didn't know the difference between TV and films, all I knew was I wanted to act. I reached the person's office, it was a proper setup and he had photos with popular actors. I thought he knew all the stars."

Once he reached there, a proper photoshoot of Rajkummar Rao was done, for which the man charged him Rs 10,000. His mother managed to lend him the money and he even received a call from the man that he was selected. The actor was on cloud nine. However, when he went there after 3 days, he saw the office was shut and on asking the other individuals, he found out the person had fled with his money.

In the same episode, Rajkummar Rao also shared how it was Shah Rukh Khan who inspired him to be an actor. He believed since the superstar hailed from Delhi and made a name for himself, he could do it too. The actor who never misses an opportunity to hail King Khan had earlier mentioned that it was he who inspired him to splurge and buy a luxurious property in Mumbai.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

