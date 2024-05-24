Rajiv Adatia is a social media influencer who is widely known for his fascinating social life and cryptic notes on social media. Also, Rajiv had garnered immense appreciation for his comedy quotient on Bigg Boss 15 and daredevil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

This time Rajiv has uploaded his video from a task in the stunt-based reality show on his Instagram handle, giving it a cryptic angle of highlighting the toxicity in people.

Rajiv Adatia’s cryptic video

Just a few hours back Rajiv has shared a video on his Instagram from his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he was lying down in a box full of cockroaches, and continuously uttering that the insects are trying to escape in his t-shirt, which made other contestants burst out in laughter. Although the video is originally funny but with a note it turned out to be cryptic.

Accompanying the video, the cryptic note reads, “When toxic people try to come back into your life.”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the post flooded with the appreciation of Bigg Boss 15’s contestant. One of the users wrote, “This was epic , you should join kapil sharma show.” Another user commented, “We want Rajiv back in the show.” In the next comment the user wrote, “Your so funny. Aww bless you man we need to meet up and go for a cuppa when you are in London.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Also some of the fans called the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as one of the best seasons among all the seasons of Rohit Shetty till date due to Adatia’s presence.

More about Rajiv Adatia

Apart from stealing the hearts with his epic comedy quotient, Rajiv made some beautiful bonds inside Salman Khan’s show. Although he knew Shamita Shetty and Eishan Sehgal from before, he developed a brotherhood bond with Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz in the show. He rocked the show with his entertaining fights with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

After his appearance in Bigg Boss 15, he joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Rajiv was paired opposite Chetna Pande in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Akanksha Puri freezes her eggs; gives a message to girls saying ‘You are stronger than you think’