It has been more than a week since Rakhi Sawant's hospitalization news made it to the headlines. The actress had a tumor in her uterus, which was operated on later in the operation theater as she underwent surgery. Her ex-husband Ritesh Singh has been updating the media about her condition and recently revealed that Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, inquired about Rakhi's health.

In an interview with a media portal, Ritesh opened up about how Shera attempted to receive an update about Rakhi Sawant's health. Let us dive into the details.

Shera texted on Rakhi Sawant's phone

While talking to Times Now, Ritesh Singh told the portal that Salman Khan's bodyguard messaged on Rakhi Sawant's phone, but he did not reply as he felt it was not right to do so. The Bigg Boss 15 fame also added that Shera Khan inquired about the actress' health and remarked having understood that the text would have come from Salman Khan.

Rakhi Sawant's surgery news

Before undergoing surgery, Rakhi Sawant informed the media about the 10 cm tumor in her uterus. She expressed hope to recover soon and be back to entertain people. The actress was rushed to a Hospital after she complained of chest pain. Thankfully, the surgery went well, and Ritesh told Times Now that Rakhi was unconscious following the surgery.

He further mentioned that the tumor was sent to the lab for cancer analysis and that Rakhi was in the operating room for three hours. Well, before entering the OT, Sawant was seen in a hospital patient's uniform and sitting in a wheelchair while trying to remain calm.

On the other hand, her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has alleged that the actress might be playing a publicity stunt as the dates of the court hearing are drawing near.

