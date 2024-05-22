Bigg Boss 15 fame Raki Saawant who is also known for her antics is currently undergoing the toughest time in her life due to her critical health condition. Rakhi has recently undergone surgery as she was diagnosed with a tumor in her ovary. However, Rakhi’s ex-husband Ritesh Singh keeps sharing updates about her health with media and through his social media handle.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV Rakhi’s lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt revealed that her client has been continuously getting the death threatening calls for the past few days.

Falguni Brahmbhatt on Rakhi Sawant getting threthening calls

In a recent interview with the aforementioned publication, Falguni Brahmbhatt stated, “I have been informed by my client Rakhi Sawant that she is posing threats to her life and since the past few days she has been receiving threatening calls and is being threatened with dire consequences.”

She further highlighted that Rakhi has been advised to lodge a FIR complaint regarding the same but since she is ill right now and couldn’t do it, she’ll do it once she gets discharged.

Ritesh shares an update on Rakhi’s health

Ritesh Singh has shared a health update on his ex-wife's health where he informed that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant's operation was successful but due to her fluctuating blood pressure and diabetes due to stress, she has been advised complete bed rest for a few months and she will continue to remain under observation for 15 days.

Moving ahead he disclosed that he along with Rakhi has been receiving death threats, and someone tried to kill them. He further promised to reveal all the information once the police investigation had been completed. Adding to this Ritesh also gave a warning to the people who are trying to do this, as he said, “I am warning them to stay away from us. If anything happens to me or Rakhi then see what I shall do."

More about Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is known for her comedy antics with the media, which has served as a source of entertainment for the audience. Over the years, Rakhi has been a part of Salman Khan’s venture Bigg Boss, where she enters as a contestant and leaves the viewers in stitches. Sawant is remembered for her comedy sessions with Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14.

Apart from this, Rakhi is recognized for her great dance moves and outstanding acting skills.

